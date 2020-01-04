Celebrities who open up about struggles to lose weight after the baby

%MINIFYHTML0fc4acdc7c269b3f05e7b7d5837a027a9% %MINIFYHTML0fc4acdc7c269b3f05e7b7d5837a027a10%

Here are celebrities who are sincere about the struggle they have to go through to lose kilos of pregnancy with one of them becoming vegan and giving up the things she likes to lose weight.

Up News Info –

Having a new package of joy in life is one of the blessings that many are more than happy to receive. However, it is not without problems, such as gaining weight after giving birth. Celebrities can make recovery seem easy, but the truth is that they are fighting and are willing to do everything possible to recover their bodies before the baby.

Some of them are choosing to become vegan and give up the things they like to lose weight. Meanwhile, some others are receiving help from their own children to get rid of fat.

To help inspire other moms who are still trapped in their post-baby bodies, here are celebrities who are sincere about the struggle they have to go through to lose pounds of pregnancy.

1. Beyonce Wenn %MINIFYHTML0fc4acdc7c269b3f05e7b7d5837a027a11% %MINIFYHTML0fc4acdc7c269b3f05e7b7d5837a027a12% Even Beyonce Knowles He had to put a lot of effort into recovering. Speaking to Vogue, the successful producer of "Lemonade" revealed that she weighed 218 pounds the day after she delivered the twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017. She told the magazine she felt the pressure to get back in shape, "I pressed myself." to lose all the baby's weight in three months, and I scheduled a little tour to make sure I would do it. " The wife of Jay Z He continued revealing that she chose to become vegan. "I became vegan temporarily, I left coffee, alcohol and all fruit drinks," she said, adding: "But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my most complete curves. My children and my husband did too."

2. Fergie WENN / FayesVision Stacy Ferguson (Fergie) had her own way of losing some weight after giving birth to her son Axl in August 2013. The black Eyed Peas Alum previously revealed that he did it in the funniest way to not be too stressed. "I'm mixing it. I'm hiking. I'm doing yoga mixed with belly dancing," he told ABC News in January 2014. "It's something fun and different. I did it while I was pregnant." I really enjoyed it, so I kept it. "

3. Jessica Alba WENN / Nicky Nelson Jessica Alba I was taking extreme measures. The "The best of L.A."Star opened up to Net-a-Porter his brutal strategy of losing weight after the birth of his daughter Haven in August 2011. "I wore a double corset day and night for three months," said the actress, adding that "it was brutal" and "not for everyone." She went on to say: "I was sweaty, but it was worth it." Jessica accompanied the strategy of the corset with exercise and a very healthy diet, in addition to drinking a lot of water until you reach your ideal weight.

4. Busy Philipps WENN / FayesVision Philipps busy He was also among celebrities struggling to recover his body before the baby. The "cougar city"The actress, who was already the mother of her first daughter Birdie, went to Twitter to share with her followers her determination to lose the weight of her pregnancy after giving birth to her second daughter, Cricket, in August 2013. "Go to my first post-baby spin class," Busy tweeted. It seemed like a thirty percent chance of sitting on the bike, not pedaling and crying. "

5. Alessandra Ambrosio WENN / FayesVision Alessandra Ambrosio She admitted that she was stressed to get fit. Victoria's former angel Secret said she was on an extreme diet after the birth of her daughter Anja, whom she shares with her former Jamie Mazur. "After having Anja, I only had three months to lose all the weight (before doing the 2008 Victoria & # 39; s Secret show) and I was at this 1,200-calorie meal delivery service that I hated. I couldn't do it again, "he told ELLE. She added: "It's very stressful … there is so much pressure on all of us, not only in terms of form, and the energy is taken from you, so my favorite activity afterwards is dancing all night."

6. Kristin Cavallari Wenn Kristin Cavallari She was one of the celebrities who tried many things to lose weight after giving birth. Talking to us weekly "The hills"Alum said he was" exercising when he was 4 weeks old "after welcoming baby Camden with his fiance Jay cutler in August 2012. In addition to exercising, Kristin shared that breastfeeding helped her a lot. "Breastfeeding burns 500 calories a day, so it has been very useful," he said. Kristin also went to the gym to run, although he just "took it easy and didn't kill himself. I haven't really stressed about it either. I think that helps."

7. Nicole & # 39; Snooki & # 39; Polizzi WENN / Avalon "Jersey coast"veterinarian Nicole"Snooki"Polizzi talked about how to get a perfect body after giving birth." I started going to the gym after six weeks after delivery, and it probably took me five to six months to see the results. I was going with a coach, and I'm like, & # 39; Friend, I'm not losing weight, nothing happens. I'm working hard and I don't see any results & # 39; ", he revealed to Us Weekly. However, Snooki admitted that losing weight "is going to take a while to see results." By sharing his experience, the MTV star added: "You are losing weight but you are also gaining muscle. So you stay at the same weight, but once you have the muscle, the fat falls out and that is when you see the great results." .

8. rose WENN / Steve Finn Pink He welcomed his daughter Willow in 2011. While it was one of the most magical moments of his life, the pop singer admitted to PEOPLE in 2012 that returning to the gym after delivery was not easy. "It was slow because I literally couldn't even sit down," he told the site. "I had to have an emergency C-section, so I was numb. Exhausted. I was very scared because my whole life is based on abdominal and abdominal."