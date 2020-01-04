Carlo Ancelotti reveals that he lost to Jurgen Klopp for his work in Liverpool | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML972ec627974531b0af8eb000bc135da19% %MINIFYHTML972ec627974531b0af8eb000bc135da110%

Follow Liverpool vs Everton on Sky Sports digital platforms with our game-dedicated blog, which starts at 3 p.m.





Jurgen Klopp (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R) have a healthy mutual respect

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he lost to Jurgen Klopp in the race to become Liverpool manager in 2015, and admits that the club's owners made the right decision in choosing the German.

Following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, Ancelotti held talks about his succession, before Liverpool chose to hire Klopp.

Two months later, it was announced that Ancelotti would succeed Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich at the end of the 2015/16 season.

"It was after (I left) Real Madrid, I had a conversation with the owner," said Ancelotti.

"They were looking for a new manager, but I think they made the right decision with Jurgen. He is doing a fantastic job in Liverpool, very well done."

Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after the third round match of the FA Cup on Sunday against Liverpool

Ancelotti is the only coach to beat a team led by Klopp this season. He led Napoli to a 2-0 victory of the Champions League against the European champions in September. His team also beat Liverpool last season and won a draw at Anfield in November.

However, despite his recent success against them, Ancelotti knows that Everton must produce a "perfect,quot; performance if they want to win at Anfield for the first time since 1999 when they play in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Jurgen is my friend, we have a good relationship and I was lucky to beat him also last season, although they won the competition," said Ancelotti.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory against Everton in the Premier League

"In Napoli it was the same, we could do a great performance because to beat Liverpool you have to do a great performance, a normal performance is not enough."

"Everything has to be perfect. You must work hard, sacrifice yourself, show intensity. To beat them, your game must be complete."

"You can't defend for 90 minutes and we don't want to defend for 90 minutes. We want to be able to play our football."

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists he will "respect" the FA Cup, but says the threat of a replay is "absolutely incredible."

Although Klopp and Ancelotti are rivals outside the field, they enjoy a good relationship and Klopp joked Friday about inviting the Italian to a party at his home, now they both live in Liverpool.

Ancelotti has a brilliant resume, having won the Champions League three as a manager with AC Milan and Real Madrid, and it is clear that Klopp believes that convincing him to come to Goodison Park is a big blow to Everton.

"Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people I've ever met and would not have accepted his job if he didn't have a good squad or was convinced that the Everton squad is good," Klopp said.

"It's a really good squad (in Everton). They've made a lot of investments in the transfer market in recent years."

"It didn't work for some reason, but the combination of a good coach and a good team can help in football."