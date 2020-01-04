Caris Levert is ready to return from an injury when David Nwaba resigned from Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to play Saturday against the Toronto Raptors after missing 24 games after right thumb surgery, and the franchise has given up David Nwaba after the season was ruled out. due to injury.

The Nets have not yet confirmed Levert's return, but several reports have said he will be available to play.

"I feel good, my body feels good, so I can't wait to go out and help the team," LeVert told reporters before the defeat of the Nets by 123-111 at the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

LeVert, 25, last played on November 10 in Phoenix.

In nine games (all starts) this season, LeVert has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per game. Scoring averages and rebounds represent career highs for the fourth-year player, a 2016 2016 first-round pick.

LeVert, who also missed 42 games last season from a foot injury, signed a three-year, $ 52.5m extension with the Nets in August.

Image:

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share a joke at the Brooklyn Bank



Your return should provide a boost to the struggling networks. They have lost four straight games and are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with the two star men of the franchise, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both injured.

Meanwhile, the Nets have given up the injured Nwaba, two weeks after he was lost for the season with a broken Achilles tendon right.

Nwaba, 26, played in 20 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. He was signed as a free agent in July.

Not recruited at Cal Poly, Nwaba has played with four teams in his four seasons in the NBA, and also spent time with Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

















1:39



Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets visit to the Dallas Mavericks in the 11th week of the NBA season



In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba has averaged 6.9 points with 3.7 rebounds. He didn't start a game for the Nets this season.

The team also gave up forward Henry Elleson, who appeared in five games for the Nets and then in six games for the team's G League affiliate.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.