Cardi B applies for Nigerian citizenship – After Trump's war against Iran!

Cardi B told Gran that he plans to leave the United States and move to Nigeria. She made the surprising revelation to fans yesterday, after learning that the president of the United States, President Donald Trump, attacked Iran.

The 27-year-old rapper went to Twitter yesterday to share her thoughts about Trump and the US military that killed Iranian chief general Qasem Soleimani.

When the news was heard that the Iranian top general was killed by a US missile attack. UU., The supreme leader of the country, Ali Khamenei, promised "a strong revenge,quot; against the United States. Most believe that this means war.

Well, Cardi does not plan to stay in the United States, awaiting Iranian terrorist attacks.

"Naaaaa these memes are screwed," the Bodak Yellow singer tweeted. ‘But shit is no joke! Especially from New York.

‘It is sad that this man puts Americans in danger. The dumbest move Trump made to date.

‘I am applying for my Nigerian citizenship. "

Officially, Cardi cannot obtain Nigerian citizenship unless it is:

A foreign woman married to a Nigerian man. Any person of legal age (17) born outside the country whose grandfather or both are citizens of Nigeria. A foreign child adopted by Nigerian parents.

But there are others, not traditional, to obtain Nigerian citizenship. It is well known that Nigerian citizenship can be bought if you bribe the right officials.