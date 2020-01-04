‘Captain America’ actress Mollie Fitzgerald charged with killing her motherBy Isaac NovakJanuary 4, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘Captain America’ actress Mollie Fitzgerald charged with killing her mother – CNN%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Vicki Gunvalson reveals that he "doesn't know,quot; if he will return – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreMatch Report – Swindon 1 – 1 Bradford Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreJennifer Lopez invited to Washington, D.C. by Ruth Bader Ginsburg Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 WennJ.Lo and his fiance Alex Rodriguez meet with the 86-year Supreme Court judge after the iconic judge previously rejected the singer's invitation to his... Read moreIranians close ranks behind leaders after the United States kills the popular general Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 4, 2020 0 In cities across Iran, tens of thousands filled the streets to mourn Major General Qassim Suleimani. Men and women dressed in black beat their... Read moreInside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma & # 39; s African Safari Honeymoon Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Can you feel the love tonight)?Hilary Duff Y Matthew KomaThose who married just before the holidays recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon.The... Read more