Higher oil prices in the wake of the U.S. airstrike against Iran’s Gen. Soleimani also are lifting share prices for Canadian oil and gas companies, though gains are off earlier highs: OTCPK:MEGEF+6.3%, CPE+2.8%, ECA+1.7%, CVE+1%, CNQ+0.9%, SU+0.4%, IMO+0.2%.

…

%%