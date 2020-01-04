Can Lou Williams, hungry for the ball, fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the long-term LA Clippers? The | NBA News

When your two best players are two of the best in the world, how good does your third player have to be?

In the case of Los Angeles Clippers, his third best player, more than likely, is Lou Williams. Perhaps the big man in the reserve, Montrezl Harrell, has a general impact on the game, but on the offensive side, the one relevant from the point of view of this discussion, is clearly Williams.

Williams has been three times the winner of the sixth NBA Man of the Year award, including the last two, Williams has long been a sense of scoring, the only three-time prize winner in addition to the man he replaced in Los Angeles, Jamal Crawford, and a player who for the past 10 seasons has been an extremely productive type of microwave from the bench. A game change, even.

However, there are more seasons than the clock. Having joined the NBA directly from high school in the last year allowed, Williams is now playing his fifteenth NBA season, and although his average of 19.4 points per game in the season is still the third highest performance of his career (only behind his two most recent years) and the 6.3 assists per game he is going through the game is a longevity concern and an exploration of his potential along with the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are fair.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George presented by Los Angeles Clippers: as soon as they were signed, the team became a contender



There are many players who do their own work in the style of Williams. Jordan Clarkson, for example, a player who has just been changed by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz, who in turn hopes to cover the gap the size of Mike Conley as an offensive-minded guard and propel them into the competitive upper half. of the Western Conference.

But doing things in a style similar to Lou Will is not the same as doing it as he does; The competition may be able to do what it does from time to time, but when it comes to the issue of grade, Williams overcomes them. Therefore, when it collapses, as it has done during the last month, the Clippers feel that pain.

Despite some slight subjectivity, if we look at the scorers of third leaders of all recent NBA champions, we almost always see players of a certain quality. Pascal Siakam; Klay Thompson; Kevin Love; Kawhi Leonard, before becoming what he is now; Chris Bosh This is the era of the three stars, & # 39; superteam & # 39 ;, and the path to the glory of the title invariably seems to imply complying with that simple but almost impossible barometer.

Is Williams as an individual that player caliber? Yes, above all, and in some cases, clearly better. But when an innate streak in their decision making is combined with their relatively advanced age, concerns may arise about where they will be when the end of the most important season comes.

Even with the excellence of Leonard and George, Williams is the one who creates the dribble from the guard points. With his ability to isolate himself and score from mid-range areas like Michael Jordan at his best, Leonard has grown tremendously as an offensive creator and finalizer and was the favorite man in a title winning team last season. Meanwhile, George has become one of the best shooters in the world and an excellent creator of complete shots.

However, neither is a natural passer of his own scoring threat, at least when he is not judged by the standards of being potentially an offensive player in an NBA title contender. However, given his tendency to throw too ambitious passes, Williams neither. As individuals, the trio is brilliant. As a sum of its parts, a little less.

Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams in action for the Clippers



What the Clippers have is a wonderful combination of auxiliary parts around the Kawhi and PG duo, when things are going well. Harrell directs the field, immerses everything, scores better in the paint and around the paint with each passing season and commits to the defense. Ivica Zubac is a good shot blocker, finisher and rebounder, the real five conventional men on the team. Patrick Beverley plays defense as few and scores some. Landry Shamet has become one of the best shooters. Etcetera etcetera.

In a very short time, the Clippers have not only been able to acquire the two superstar talents around which a title offer can be formed, but they have also put together most of the pieces to work with that pair. In fact, they somehow gathered most of the role players before even having the stars.

However, when things don't sound good, Williams may not have the ability to cover the cracks he once had. Each of him, George and Leonard spend a lot of time in isolation, and when the three do, then, despite their enormous talents, offensive efficiency can get in the way.

According to Synergy Sports, Williams operates as a pick-and-roll ball handler for 51.3 percent of his time on the court, along with 6.7 percent of the time operating in isolation. The differences between the two can often be subtle in a guard that handles the ball and, therefore, are slightly subjective, however, the two together tell a precise story of how Williams plays the game. Catch the ball out of the goal, ask for a screen and then try to go to work, either going to the basket or taking a favorite shooting bridge.

Lou Williams lifts a float during the Los Angeles Clippers victory over the Golden State Warriors



Always aggressive, Williams can score from anywhere, and although he has never tried to become the three-point shooter of high volume and high efficiency that many of his teammates are today, his ability and his endless desire to create and make his own shots means that he must always be defended from all areas.

However, all that implies that he has the ball in his hands. If he does, Leonard and George don't.

Meanwhile, while shooting considerably more off the screens (17.2 percent) than the others, George mainly wants to be a pick-and-roll ball handler, spending 29.6 percent of his time doing so. If all three want to operate in the same areas, then the sometimes problematic interruptions in the flow of an offense from the Clippers that may already be prone to getting stuck, becoming highly isolated and committing careless turnovers are aggravated.

With 271.6 of them per game, the Clippers throw the fifth lowest number of passes per night in the league, even with the quality of their offensive players. They play better when the ball moves more regularly, taking advantage of Harrell's swing, Shamet spacing and depth in each position.

Lou Williams lifts a float during the Los Angeles Clippers victory over the Golden State Warriors



However, when they become too focused on isolation, they fail to reach their elite potential. And as committing the most heinous of ball losses (particularly the propensity to throw passes to anyone) and at the same time being a poor individual defender, Williams may seem particularly out of place.

Your sudden fall will end. The shots below 40 percent and the less-10 net runs that Williams has published in December, dropping from 22.1 points per game in November to 14.5, is an anomaly and not the norm. The Clippers have also spent almost no time together in full force, due in part to Leonard's cargo handling, but mainly due to George's absence in the first part of the season when he recovered from double-shoulder surgery.

However, the fact that Williams' fall coincides relatively with the time of George's return in mid-November presents valid questions about the compatibility of those two in particular.

The Clippers have flown many double-digit tracks so far this season. They have three scoring centers, but not a game center outside of having talented individual scorers. If you are in good health, fully committed to the defense and to all the important players playing at the rhythm, this Clippers team is very well built.

But without that, Williams can be exposed, as well as the depth that otherwise boasted. Kawhi, despite all his growth and rise to true stardom, needed Kyle Lowry last season. Williams, although it is the closest the team has, is not of that type.

How good does your third player have to be? Very good, with some bonuses made for defects. Williams is very good and has flaws. He is 33 years old in his fifteenth NBA season, has accumulated even more miles than he has applauded, and whose style of party or famine can lead to prolonged depression. Exactly as he did.

On a perfect trip without obstacles to the title, that is not a problem. But since there are no such problem-free paths, perhaps a guard more than caliber of rotation and a safe ball handler would not fail for the Clippers.

