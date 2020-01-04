Callum Hudson-Odoi works hard to be better in Chelsea, says Jody Morris | Soccer news

"Remembering his age, the fact that he has not played regular football in the first team and the seriousness of his injury, I think it is necessary to take that into account."







Chelsea's assistant coach Jody Morris insists that Callum Hudson-Odoi is working hard to improve his game, despite his recent struggle to find a way.

Hudson-Odoi has only started three Premier League games this season, and has lagged behind Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Willian in the hierarchical order for advance positions.

The 19-year-old signed a new five-year contract in September after speculation that he would move to Bayern Munich, and Morris says he is doing everything possible to achieve better performances.

Morris said: "He knows he can do better. He has been told that he can do better, but at the same time, there are times when you get things he was doing, for example, in the Southampton game, he was doing really good things." The ball we've been asking for.

"There were things we asked him to do and he tried to do in the first half, which was nice for the manager."

"Being out for a year, obviously, a lot can happen, especially at an early age. We all saw what happened with his contract, but now that it's done and dusted, it's a bit like & # 39; ok, let's get Get to work and get down to work.

"He wants to work hard and wants to improve, but the proof is in the pudding, and when he has the opportunity he has to be ready to take it."

"He's a confident guy. I was wondering about things that had to do with his clips he wanted to go through a couple of days ago, so I like him a lot. When someone tries to actively improve, then you have a chance."

Hudson-Odoi broke his Achilles tendon in April and was unable to recover the form he showed before his injury.

Morris admits that the young man needs time to recover from such a long period, after joining the first team last January.

He added: "Not only is he young, but he has not really gone through any difficult period in his life at this time, I can't remember when he had a serious injury, as he had before."

"Everything has been simple, in the whole academy he was one of the best players for a long time. He did well last year when he entered, although they were not in the biggest games."

"Remembering his age, the fact that he has not played regular first team football and the seriousness of his injury, I think you should keep in mind that you should give the child a little time."

"We have to keep reminding ourselves, breaking an Achilles as an 18-year-old when you haven't been playing regular first team football, and playing the way we want to play, it will take time, I think."