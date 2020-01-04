Caila Quinn of the single is engaged to her boyfriend Nick Burrell

Other Single Star has found her happy forever away from the cameras.

Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins& # 39; second finalist in season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and then appeared in Bachelor in Paradise, is engaged to the boyfriend Nick Burrello. The two have been together for two years.

%MINIFYHTMLe23b42c1c562521954faf97aeb45b66e11% %MINIFYHTMLe23b42c1c562521954faf97aeb45b66e12%

Quinn, 29, and Burrello, 27, confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Saturday.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe," he wrote.

Burrello, 27, proposed to Quinn a 2.5-carat radiant diamond ring from The Clear Cut, according to We weekly, who first reported the news. The boyfriend will share in his Instagram photos of the two after they got engaged, with her using his new bling.

"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," he wrote.

The proposal took place on Thursday, a day after New Year's Day, during a trip to Sarasota, Florida, to visit Quinn's grandparents.

"He said:" We're going to take a little detour and we're going to spend the weekend with our parents & # 39; "he said. U.S. "He rented an Airbnb for all of us to stay, all six. So, visiting my grandparents, we drove a couple of hours to another small town and said he wanted to have dinner, just the two of us."