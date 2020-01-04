Caila Quinn of the single is engaged to her boyfriend Nick Burrell

Instagram / Nick Burrello
Other Single Star has found her happy forever away from the cameras.
Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins& # 39; second finalist in season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and then appeared in Bachelor in Paradise, is engaged to the boyfriend Nick Burrello. The two have been together for two years.
Quinn, 29, and Burrello, 27, confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Saturday.
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend #MrsBtoBe," he wrote.
Burrello, 27, proposed to Quinn a 2.5-carat radiant diamond ring from The Clear Cut, according to We weekly, who first reported the news. The boyfriend will share in his Instagram photos of the two after they got engaged, with her using his new bling.
"My best friend, my adventure partner, my rock, my future wife," he wrote.
The proposal took place on Thursday, a day after New Year's Day, during a trip to Sarasota, Florida, to visit Quinn's grandparents.
"He said:" We're going to take a little detour and we're going to spend the weekend with our parents & # 39; "he said. U.S. "He rented an Airbnb for all of us to stay, all six. So, visiting my grandparents, we drove a couple of hours to another small town and said he wanted to have dinner, just the two of us."
Burrello booked as a suite at the Ritz Carlton and surprised Quinn with a display of heart-shaped rose petals on his bed, as seen in a photo he posted on Instagram, which he titled "Tears of Joy."
"Wonderful beginning of 2020,quot;, she tweeted.
He asked the question right after a romantic dinner at a restaurant.
"When we started to climb the table at sunset, on the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, & # 39; The Way You Look Tonight & # 39; and I start to cry," Quinn said U.S. "And it was just a special night where we had dinner by the ocean and talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of dinner, he asked me to stop dancing and I said: & # 39; OK & # 39 So we started to dance slowly and I swing in his arms and then he kneels and asks me. "
She said her parents appeared and celebrated with them. Quinn also said that she and Burrello plan to marry this year and that their partner Single ex student Sharleen Joynt Y Olivia Caridi You will be invited to the wedding.
Quinn and Burrello recently spent Christmas vacations in Hawaii.
The two have traveled together all over the world in recent years. Burrello recently posted photos of the two on his vacation, including a photo of them in Tokyo.
"Around the world and back," he wrote. "A year full of exploration, family and friends. Here's to top this list in 2020."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe23b42c1c562521954faf97aeb45b66e13%%MINIFYHTMLe23b42c1c562521954faf97aeb45b66e14%