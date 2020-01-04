Burnley expects news of Johann Berg Gudmundsson's injuries after the FA Cup victory over Peterborough | Soccer news

Sean Dyche: "It's a test time for results, but also with injuries. But we've already had it before and we'll have to go through that again."





Johann Berg Gudmundsson (right) was injured in the FA Cup victory over Peterborough

Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche, must wait to see if Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces another spell on the sidelines after injuring the hamstrings in the FA Cup victory over Peterborough.

The Dyche team proved to be too strong for their Sky Bet League One opponents as they advanced to the fourth round of the competition with a 4-2 victory at Turf Moor.

0:36 Burnley boss Sean Dyche highlighted Aaron Lennon for special praise after his team's 4-2 victory against Peterborough in the FA Cup Burnley boss Sean Dyche highlighted Aaron Lennon for special praise after his team's 4-2 victory against Peterborough in the FA Cup

Iceland Gudmundsson end He started his first game since early October, but he had to be replaced by Charlie Taylor part time and he and his manager must wait to see if he will be out for another extended period.

Dyche was more optimistic with striker Chris Wood, who also came out as a precaution with a hamstring pull, while Ashley Barnes rested while handling a continuous groin problem.

"Unfortunately, we are waiting for news of a hamstring with Johann," Dyche said.

"We felt it was almost the perfect progression, going from half (one game) the other day to 90 (minutes) full today, but that hasn't happened and Johann had to retire."

"Woody is a precaution with tight hamstrings and Barnesy will know more next week about his situation, so it is not ideal."

0:58 Burnley boss Sean Dyche downplayed suggestions that Ben Gibson might be leaving the club in the January transfer window Burnley boss Sean Dyche downplayed suggestions that Ben Gibson might be leaving the club in the January transfer window

"We thought we were putting everyone in shape and in the last two weeks we have found people who were injured again.

"It's a test moment to get results, but also with injuries. But we've already had it before and we'll have to go through that again."

The Clarets face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea next Saturday when the Premier League returns, before playing Leicester at home on January 19. Live in Sky Sports.