Buffalo Bills 19-22 Houston Texans (OT): Deshaun Watson wins it in overtime | NFL news

See highlights of Houston's exciting overtime victory over Buffalo

The magical fight of Deshaun Watson set a field goal for Ka & # 39; imi Fairbairn in overtime when the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in the first game of the NFL playoffs.

The Texans had returned from a 16-point deficit to take the lead before Stephen Hauschka's field goal in the last second in the fourth quarter tied the game with 19-19.

In a unilateral first half, the Bills flew out on both sides of the ball. Just four plays in the game, quarterback Josh Allen took the ball in a designed race and rumbled 42 yards down the right sideline, Buffalo's longest play throughout the season, to move quickly into the territory of Texans .

Immediately afterwards, the Bills resorted to a trick play to open the score. A final put the ball in the hands of wide receiver John Brown, and threw it at Allen, who dived from 16 yards.

Josh Allen opened the scoring with a touchdown reception

In the second quarter, when the Texans stumbled on the offense and Watson had only 62 total yards in half, Hauschka added a field goal to give the Bills a 13-0 lead at halftime.

After Buffalo added another three points after half, the Texans finally cheered up, helped by a J.J. Watt dismisses the Houston crowd to stand up.

Watson got the Texans on the board with a minute left in the third quarter with a powerful 20-yard fight in which he led the defenders to the end zone, before running again in the two-point conversion so that be a game of a score in 16-8 Buffalo.

Deshaun Watson put the offensive on his back in the second half

Then came a crazy fourth quarter. It started with a loose ball from Allen, as all the momentum swayed in favor of Houston. Whitney Mercilus removed the ball and the Texans recovered in the midfield. They took advantage of a 41-yard field goal by Fairbairn.

After forcing a clearance, the Texans regained control and after being retained without catching in the first half, DeAndre Hopkins stepped forward with a gain of 41 yards on the left sideline. Carlos Hyde finished the course with a five-yard score on a Watson pass, before the quarterback hit Hopkins in a two-point attempt to put Houston in the 19-16 lead.

Carlos Hyde and DeAndre Hopkins celebrate when Texans took the lead in the last quarter

On the subsequent trip, Buffalo seemed certain to tie the game with less than two minutes remaining, but a disastrous pair of Allen plays, an intentional landing followed by a 19-yard loss in a sack, returned the ball to Houston in Buffalo medium.

Buffalo used the three wait times to force a quarter and one to Houston and instead of trying a field goal since the age of 30, Bill O & # 39; Brien opted for the victory. The Bills filled Watson and took over, and Allen led them to Houston 29 before Hauschka sent the game to a decisive period with a 47-yard kick.

In overtime, after both teams exchanged punts, Houston took over their own 17-yard line and never returned it. Duke Johnson somehow shot through two defenders to convert a third and 18, but the game came in a second and six on Buffalo's 44-yard line.

Watson was approached by two defenders at the same time for what looked like a sack and a defeat, but somehow he managed to stand up, turn freely and find the Taiwan Jones runner, who entered to compete for a 34-yard pickup at Buffalo 10 – patio line.

O & # 39; Brien decided to leave Fairbairn on the next play, and converted the 28-yard line to send the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs next week.

