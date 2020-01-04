Brielle Biermann reveals that she removed lip fillings

Instagram stories
It is a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.
The 22-year-old reality show personality is making some big changes in 2020, and it's starting with its appearance. On Saturday, Bravolebrity took its Instagram Stories to share with its 1.3 million followers that it is removing lip fillings.
"He dissolved my lips yesterday …", he captioned his publication on social networks, along with a selfie that showed his lips. "It's going to look like 18-year-old Brielle soon."
She added: "2020 new year, new me! … Black and blue for a few days."
In addition, the Don't be late Star gave his followers a short walk along the path of memory as he uploaded several images of himself before injecting his lip. "I know you all know that these lips are not the environment," he said. "I was 16 or 17 years old here."
As some fans of the 22-year-old girl will remember, she showed her lip fillings for the first time in 2015.
At that time, the reality television personality was 18 years old and his lips were made by the same Beverly Hills surgeon that the Kardashian attended.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you! To my favorite, @ SimonOurianMD1! My lips are my biggest insecurity and I am very happy with my results now," Brielle shared at the time of her first treatment. "You really are the best! Even though I hate needles, you made this very easy! Thanks again."
In 2016, the mother of the star Bravo, Kim Zolciak-BiermannHe discussed his daughter's cosmetic procedures in an interview with E! News. "Brielle had done her lips," the former True housewives Star explained to us. "He hasn't been talking about his lips since he was 14 years old. I said: & # 39; Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult …" Well, guess what? She is 19 years old … and I also did mine, what am I going to say? "
"I want Brielle to feel beautiful with Brielle," he continued. "It's not for anyone else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult … I want Brielle to feel great with Brielle."
It is not clear what made the 22-year-old star want to dissolve her fillings, but it seems she is ready to start 2020 with the motto: new year, new me!
