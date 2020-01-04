Brielle Biermann reveals that she removed lip fillings

It is a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.

The 22-year-old reality show personality is making some big changes in 2020, and it's starting with its appearance. On Saturday, Bravolebrity took its Instagram Stories to share with its 1.3 million followers that it is removing lip fillings.

"He dissolved my lips yesterday …", he captioned his publication on social networks, along with a selfie that showed his lips. "It's going to look like 18-year-old Brielle soon."

She added: "2020 new year, new me! … Black and blue for a few days."

In addition, the Don't be late Star gave his followers a short walk along the path of memory as he uploaded several images of himself before injecting his lip. "I know you all know that these lips are not the environment," he said. "I was 16 or 17 years old here."

As some fans of the 22-year-old girl will remember, she showed her lip fillings for the first time in 2015.