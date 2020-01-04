Brian May is sincere about the paralyzing depression during the Christmas holidays

%MINIFYHTML9193e49f04ea82820d7d994630c3f4349% %MINIFYHTML9193e49f04ea82820d7d994630c3f43410%

In a long social media post, Queen's lead guitarist reveals that she spent much of the hidden holiday season because she was & # 39; wrapped & # 39; For despair and fear.

Queen legend Brian May He is putting on a "brave face" after fighting a bad episode of depression that left him paralyzed during the Christmas holidays.

The British rock icon opened up about his mental health problems in a sincere post on Instagram on Thursday, January 2, revealing that he spent much of the hidden holiday season.

Next to a picture of himself smiling in front of a Jimi Hendrix painting, he wrote: "Inspiration for the next 10 years? Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep looking for the stars. "

"Ach! A little too simplistic for you? Well, that's my brave face," he continued. "Most of this Christmas period I didn't want to show my face because my face was bleak."

May continued explaining how the sadness of winter often depresses him: "There is something at this time of the year that paralyzes me. Depression, hopelessness, fear … I feel involved," he confessed.

"Is it logical? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colors have left the world."

The musician, who has been sincere about his emotional battles for years, is now trying to concentrate on regaining his life with a little exercise while continuing his quest to follow a vegan diet during the month of January.

"There are MANY excellent vegetables in the world: artichoke hearts, palmitos, roasted parsnips, new potatoes and an arugula and tomato salad, enriched with olive oil and balsamic vinegar from the hometown of dear Luciano Pavarotti," he wrote. .

"In addition to a good selection of nuts and raisins. Hello! This is a child's play! Ha ha! Well, we'll see! Happy Friday friends … soon we will leave this murky sea of ​​Sargasso!" .