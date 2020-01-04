Brad Pitt wants to pursue a dance career in 2020

W / Juergen Teller Magazine

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; hints at his desire to be a dancer in a new interview: & # 39; I feel like I have a green light in my soul to explore dance & # 39 ;.

Brad Pitt He hopes to perfect his dance in 2020.

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor tells W magazine that he loved to dance as a teenager and now he would like to return to the ballroom.

"I went to two graduation parties," he says. "He was wearing a white tuxedo. He covered himself with the corsage. And I danced."

"I had a 20-year break in which I did not dance at all, and now I see dance as my future. I know that I will be pulling my arms out of my joints and dislocating things, but yes, I feel that I have a green light in my soul to explore dance. I still don't know what that means, but I feel moved by the spirit. "