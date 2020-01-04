Brad Pitt talks about his first "nervousness,quot; kiss!

The 56-year-old actor remembered his first kiss and it turns out that the story is really cute! He may be one of the most wanted singles in the industry, but he was as nervous as everyone else when he had his first kiss!

Although as an actor, Brad was in many kissing scenes, that doesn't mean he still doesn't remember the first time he kissed someone, and in detail, that!

During an interview for W Magazine, the Hollywood star said ‘Her name was Lisa and she was in her garage. (I was in) Fourth grade. I was on a street and I ran home later. I was really excited, the anticipation was a bit stressful. Some children were already involved. "

And that was not all! Pitt also shared some details about his high school days, saying that ‘I went to two proms! He wore a white tuxedo. Fixed on the corsage. And I danced. "

That is all in the past and it has definitely been a long time since he had to worry about those things!

That said, reports that he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, will sit together at the Golden Globes might have been cause for concern these days, but as it seems, that is not the case either.

After all, the two are close once again, and definitely for their failed marriage.

Ad

Privileged information previously shared with HollywoodLife that ‘They are in excellent terms and support each other. Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for the organizers to want to sit close to each other, and if that is what happens, they will totally agree with that. They are dear friends. "



Post views:

0 0