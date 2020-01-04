Boosie Badazz compares Rihanna with her & # 39; Uncle's Potato Salad & # 39; after admitting that I was in love with her

%MINIFYHTML38bd537aef8c79cf11fae21f844e0ead9% %MINIFYHTML38bd537aef8c79cf11fae21f844e0ead10%

The rapper & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; has been ridiculed online after seeming to make fun of the & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; singer and affirm that it can improve its net worth of $ 600 million.

Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) has left people perplexed with their seemingly contradictory comments about Rihanna. The rapper, who has fallen in love with Rihanna over the years, seemed to overshadow the beauty of Barbados in a recent interview.

Reiterating her crush on the hit creator "Work," the Louisiana-born star told Vlad TV: "I still love her. She is a beautiful woman. Everyone has someone they fall in love with." He continued to recognize that he often jumps to his DM.

Boosie then compared Rih with her "uncle's potato salad" saying: "I saw that picture of a girl, I said Mr. Jesus, man, that girl looks like my uncle's potato salad. I had a wet mouth like a dog You know when the dog go (gasp). They have some beautiful black women in the world. And she is one of them and she is a boss. "

After being notified that his net worth is $ 600 million, he boasted that he could improve it. "I make it worth 600 billion dollars, I'm a scammer," said the 37-year-old woman. "It would be worth 600 billion dollars if I had one. I bet you."

After the interview video was posted online, fans couldn't help but make fun of Boosie for her strange comments about Rihanna. "And it looks like a brand of dry slip. His nerve thinking he had a chance," an Internet user criticized the rapper.

Another called the hip-hop star: "He's a fool." Someone else tried to close it forever, writing: "I never heard of this loser until LSA unfortunately introduced it to me. Stop paying attention to men like this in 2020, please." Another laughed at Boosie when he said, "& # 39; Rihanna doesn't love me & # 39 ;, boosie sounded very hurt."

However, there are some who defended Boosie, believing their statements were made as a compliment to the singer of "Only Girl (In the World)." "I guess some of you didn't even bother watching the video … he didn't mean it, he didn't give him more than compliments throughout the video," said one of them.