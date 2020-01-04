Bobbi's former Nick Gordon Kristina Brown died almost a month before the death of his new year

Instagram

According to reports, Nick, raised by Bobbi's late mother, Whitney Houston, since age 12, was homeless and lived in a three-star hotel in the weeks before his death.

The problematic life of Nick Gordon before his death has been exposed. The former fiance of Bobbi Kristina Brownwho was also a son of Whitney HoustonHe reportedly suffered a heroin overdose one month before his death on New Year's Day.

According to Daily Mail, the 30-year-old man survived the moment a loved one administered Narcan, "an opioid antidote that reverses the effects of heroin and activates the heart." But his luck ran out when he suffered a second overdose weeks later. He was found dead by an alleged drug overdose on January 1, 2020. The site previously reported that Nick was with a mysterious companion who made a 911 call, but left before help arrived.

According to reports, Nick, whom the site describes as a "prolific drug user," was also homeless in the weeks leading up to his death. A friend says that Nick lived at the three-star Sheraton Orlando North Hotel during the last two or three weeks of his life. When Daily Mail visited the hotel on Thursday, January 2, Nick's black BMW was still parked on the property with clothes, phone chargers, carrying bags and bottled water scattered around the seats.

While Nick's mother, Michele "always feared that his son's addiction would kill him," he finally separated from him to start a new life in Hawaii in 2017, knowing he couldn't do anything else to help him. "She is absolutely devastated, of course, but if there is a slight sense of closure, it is knowing that Nick is finally at peace," says the source. "She said goodbye and did what she had to do. She knows there was nothing else she or anyone else could have done to rescue him from addiction."

Meanwhile, Nick's father, Jack Walker Jr., revealed that his son was retaining a job in construction and was "fine" in the last 12 months. "He told me that 2020 would be better than 2019," he said.

Nick was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital after he was found unanswered on January 1, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An audio of the 911 call revealed "black things come out of his mouth and he's not breathing" when he was found in his hotel room.

On Thursday night a small private memorial service was held for Nick and his body will be cremated.