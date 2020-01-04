Bills vs. Live Score. Texans, updates, highlights of the NFL wild card playoff game

By Lisa Witt
Sports

For the sixth time since 2011, Texans play the wild card weekend game on Saturday afternoon. This time, his opponent is the Bills, the first time teams face each other in the postseason.

Despite giving up the fifth highest number of yards in the league, the Texans (10-6) won the AFC South. And although they yielded many yards, they were much more effective in keeping teams off the scoreboard, making life easy enough for the No. 14 scoring offense, led by quarterback DeShaun Watson and runner Carlos Hyde.

MORE: J.J. Timeline of Watt's injury

Buffalo (10-6) remained in the mix for the AFC East title until the last weeks of the season, securing a wild card spot for the second time since 2000. The Bills are based on defense, allowing the third minor number of yards and the second lowest number of points in the league. Your offense depends largely on the rushed game. Three players (runners Frank Gore and Devin Singletary, quarterback Josh Allen) have at least 100 carries and 500 yards.

Follow while Sporting News tracks live scores, updates and highlights of the AFC wild card round game between the Texans and the Bills:

Bills vs. Texans live

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Accounts7 77 7
Jeans0 00 0

Bills vs. Texans live updates, highlights

4:42 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, Bills. Buffalo moves across the field with ease, and is completed with a trick play. Quarterback Josh Allen gets a 16-yard reception touchdown on an open receiver pass from John Brown. Bills 7, Texans 0.

4:35 p.m. Buffalo starts with the ball after a touchback.

