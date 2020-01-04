Bills vs. Betting Bets Texans, more / less likely, selections for the NFL wild card playoff game

%MINIFYHTML0950c2a94b35fda09548dc8513f305e39% %MINIFYHTML0950c2a94b35fda09548dc8513f305e310%

The Houston Texans are short favorites based on the odds of NFL betting against the Buffalo Bills this week, and will try to exit the wild card round for the fourth time in their short history. Houston has never had a first-round goodbye, but the Texans are no stranger to the Wild Card Weekend, playing in the first round of the playoffs for the sixth time this decade on Saturday. Meanwhile, Buffalo hopes to end one of the longest postseason victory droughts in the NFL, as 25 years have passed since the Bills last won a playoff game. However, there are other betting options for this game besides simply choosing a winner or betting a total, so let's see some other plays.

Deshaun Watson above / below 250.5 aerial yards

Watson has thrown for 250 yards or more eight times this season, and will face one of the best defenses in the league in Buffalo. The Bills have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL at Tre’Davious White, and linebacker Terrell Edmunds is already one of the best in the league despite being 22 years old.

The Houston star quarterback has not faced many major defenses this year, but had an excellent start by leading Texans beyond the New England Patriots in early December. However, he only threw for 234 yards in that game, and only managed to pitch for 169 yards against the other top defense he faced in Baltimore. The Texans' receiving body is also beaten with Kenny Stills and Will Fuller for injuries before Saturday's game, so the play is the play here.

Josh Allen above / below 216.5 aerial yards

Allen is the least accurate quarterback in the playoffs. He threw for more than 3,000 yards, but completed only 58.8 percent of his passes in the year. Wyoming's second-year quarterback has one-barrel cannon, but his longest finish in the entire season was 53 yards, and that was in broken coverage against New England two weeks ago.

John Brown and Cole Beasley were good off-season acquisitions, but those are the only two players Allen regularly points to. The next leading team receiver is tight end Dawson Knox with 388 yards and two touchdowns, so Houston knows what to expect from Allen. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has essentially had two weeks to prepare for this offense, so the best game is the bottom one.

Carlos Hyde above / below 64.5 yards by land

This was the first year that Hyde ran more than 1,000 yards in a season, and Houston loves to rely on the dull runner. However, its production declined at the end of the season, and it ran for less than 30 yards in four of the last five Texans games. Buffalo is allowing 4.2 YPC this year despite having an excellent defense, so Hyde has the potential to overcome this total, but it is unlikely given its recent form and the Houston offensive line game in the final stretch.

Josh Allen above / below 33.5 yards on land

The one here is one of the best accessories on the board. Allen has an average of 4.7 YPC, and will be unleashed in the playoffs. He is the second best quarterback in the postseason, and Houston has not had much success in stopping the race. Texans are awarding 4.8 YPC this year, and it is unlikely that J.J. Watt will do a lot to stop this ground game. Return from a torn pectoral muscle earlier than expected, so it will be at much less than 100 percent.

Don't be surprised if Allen throws the ball more than Devin Singletary or Frank Gore. It has an amazing speed for a quarterback of its size, and can be launched on smaller defenders.

Dawson Knox Over / Under 24.5 Reception Yards

Buffalo does not prioritize taking the ball to its closed ends like other teams in the league, but Sean McDermott will probably ask Allen to aim at Knox four or five times on Saturday afternoon. Houston has allowed closed wings to catch 70 passes for 829 yards and six touchdowns this season, and Knox can use his frame to explode mismatches in the past seven.