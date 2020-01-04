Bhad Bhabie undergoes plastic surgery to change his race to BLACK! (Photos)

Danielle Bregnoli was the "Cash Me Outside,quot; girl, then she was rapper Bhad Bhabie. Now she is a black girl.

We know what you are saying, it makes no sense. But does something make sense today?

According to the social media talk, Bhad Babie received a series of surgical procedures aimed at changing his race, from white to black.

Social networks claim that Danielle recently went to the plastic surgeon and got stuffed lips and nose.

Lip fillers are when a surgeon injects a substance into a patient's lips, to make them fuller. The same can be done with the patient's nose, to give them a thicker "black,quot; nose.

Unlike a surgical rhinoplasty, the results of obtaining "fillings,quot; of the nose are temporary and last as long as the fillings, which can be six to 12 months.

But that is not all. There are reports that the 16-year-old rapper is receiving melanin injections to darken his skin.

& # 39; Melanotan & # 39; (a brand of melanin injections) is a synthetic hormone that is injected through a needle under the skin to stimulate the pigment cells in your body to produce more melanin, which in turn gives you a tan.

The effects of melanin injections, like lip and nose fillings, are temporary. So don't expect Bhad Bhabie's new "Black Girl,quot; image to stay. . .

This is what it looks like now: