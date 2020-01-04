Home Entertainment Bhad Bhabie undergoes plastic surgery to change his race to BLACK! (Photos)

Bhad Bhabie undergoes plastic surgery to change his race to BLACK! (Photos)

Bradley Lamb
Danielle Bregnoli was the "Cash Me Outside,quot; girl, then she was rapper Bhad Bhabie. Now she is a black girl.

We know what you are saying, it makes no sense. But does something make sense today?

According to the social media talk, Bhad Babie received a series of surgical procedures aimed at changing his race, from white to black.

Social networks claim that Danielle recently went to the plastic surgeon and got stuffed lips and nose.

Lip fillers are when a surgeon injects a substance into a patient's lips, to make them fuller. The same can be done with the patient's nose, to give them a thicker "black,quot; nose.

