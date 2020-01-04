Antonio Banderas explains why Dakota Johnson will always be "very important" to him

%MINIFYHTML4739ae6a4310a7a8e909fc7581e129b79% %MINIFYHTML4739ae6a4310a7a8e909fc7581e129b710%

After the star of & # 39; Fifty Shades of Gray & # 39; He gave the actor Award for his film & # 39; Pain and Glory & # 39; at the Hollywood Film Awards, his former stepfather filled her with praise.

Antonio Banderas He has showered his old stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson, with compliments, insisting that she will always be "very important" to him.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey"the star paid an emotional tribute to his mother Melanie Griffith& # 39; s ex-husband when she awarded him the Actor Award for his new movie "Pain and glory"at the Hollywood Film Awards, and now the Spaniard is returning the favor, talking about the actress on E! News.

"I knew I was going to deliver the speech, but I had no idea how I was going to deliver his speech, he said nothing to me," Antonio says, insisting that the years he spent as a stepfather of Dakota "were worth it." everything".

"I think Dakota took that expression in a very beautiful way because it was, and it is and it will be very important to me."

Meanwhile, Banderas admits that he is still close to Dakota's mother, because she made him realize that they will always be familiar.

"Today we can face each other," he adds. "We will go to dinner … and that is the way we understood our relationship and the relationship we have with the people who love us and around us, especially our children."

Banderas was honored by another leading actress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday night (January 2), when her co-star of "Desperado" Salma Hayek He handed him the International Star Award.