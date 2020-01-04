Anti-war protesters across the United States condemn the murder of Soleimani

Thousands of anti-war protesters gathered on Saturday in communities across the country to condemn the US attack with drones in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.

In cities and towns in the United States, more than 80 demonstrations were planned to oppose the assassination of the commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the Trump administration's decision to send thousands more troops to the Middle East.

The protests were led by Act Now to stop the war and end racism, a coalition against war, and Code Pink, an anti-war organization led by women.

"Unless the people of the United States get up and stop it, this war will involve the entire region and could quickly become a global conflict of unpredictable reach and potentially the most serious consequences," the coalition said in a statement.