Anti-war protesters across the United States condemn the murder of Soleimani

Thousands of anti-war protesters gathered on Saturday in communities across the country to condemn the US attack with drones in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.
In cities and towns in the United States, more than 80 demonstrations were planned to oppose the assassination of the commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the Trump administration's decision to send thousands more troops to the Middle East.
The protests were led by Act Now to stop the war and end racism, a coalition against war, and Code Pink, an anti-war organization led by women.
"Unless the people of the United States get up and stop it, this war will involve the entire region and could quickly become a global conflict of unpredictable reach and potentially the most serious consequences," the coalition said in a statement.
More than 1,000 protesters in Washington gathered outside the White House with "No to war,quot; signs, said Brian Becker, national coalition director. Others marched in New York City in Times SquareRepeatedly singing "EE. UU. Outside the Middle East." Crowds also gathered in Albuquerque, Indianapolis, Memphis, Miami and St. Louis.
In Philadelphia, protesters outside the City Hall carried signs demanding that the United States remain outside Iraq and avoid war with Iran. In San Francisco, a anti-war rally It includes singing, singing and speakers. In downtown Chicago, hundreds of protesters stood in front of the Trump Tower, some with signs saying "Stop bombing Iraq."
The two groups began calling protests across the country on Tuesday, before the drone attack that killed General Suleimani, but as tensions rose between the United States and Iraq, Becker said.
Protests were initially planned in 10 to 15 cities and the number increased to 30 on Thursday. When the general was killed near Baghdad airport early Friday, the number of participating cities doubled, Becker said.
Until Saturday afternoon, more than 80 protests were organized, said Madea Benjamin, director of Code Pink.
She said she hadn't seen numbers like this since 2003.
"One thing that is very different this time is that more young people and people of color came out to protest," Benjamin said.
Benjamin said the wave of protesters reflected an impulse and energy that he hoped lawmakers could see and hear.
The drone attack dramatically increased tensions between Washington and Tehran, prompting an online interest in Military recruitment and the "Third World War,quot; will emerge on Friday.
"It felt that way in September 2002 when we were making calls to organize," Becker said. “There was the same feeling of alarm. This is reminiscent of the months preceding the invasion of Iraq. "