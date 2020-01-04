Anthony Joshua promises to quickly recover the world title if he is forced to evict | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML892e01be0a3d834d47ba87cacd1176b59% %MINIFYHTML892e01be0a3d834d47ba87cacd1176b510%





Anthony Joshua claimed his world titles with a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua has promised to "be a champion,quot; if he is forced to abandon a world heavyweight title and warned "I will recover it again."

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO super belts with a victory of command points over Andy Ruiz Jr last month and was already ordered to make title defenses against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, his mandatory IBF challengers and OMB.

With the IBF and the WBO trying to impose fights, promoter Eddie Hearn hopes to reach a resolution that allows him to meet both title obligations, but Joshua is relaxed about his next move in the race after avenging the only defeat of his career.

7:24 Joshua looks at his next possible opponents by 2020 Joshua looks at his next possible opponents by 2020

"I always said the belts don't represent me," Joshua said. Sky sports. "I will be a champion, even if I have to give up one."

"It would give me the opportunity to face another world champion: now I have defeated four world champions in my record."

"If I give up a belt, create more history and entertainment. If I have to, I will give it away, but I will recover it again."

The IBF said Sky sports Last month they hope to reach a resolution so that Pulev receives the first fight for the title with Joshua, while Usyk was offered an alternative fight against Derek Chisora ​​in early 2020.

Britain's heavyweight star could fight at the home of Tottenham FC

Joshua is expected to return in April or May, with a possible venue for the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and welcomed the opportunity for a homecoming in London at the 62,062-seat venue.

"I would like that. I'm fine with that," Joshua said. "I still find it strange that we talk about Wembley and Tottenham!

"I asked Eddie where we will fight later if Wembley is not available, and he said Tottenham. I have not yet been on Tottenham's land."