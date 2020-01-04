Andre Drummond's trade negotiations initiated by Detroit Pistons as the franchise intensifies plans to negotiate with the All-Star Center | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Detroit Pistons are increasing their plans to exchange Andre Drummond All-Star Center and have already spoken with the Atlanta Hawks about a possible deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It is believed that the 26-year-old will reject his $ 29 million player contract option for the next season and Detroit would prefer to convert that into more assets to consolidate, before losing the player they selected with the ninth team in 2012 for nothing.

It is understood that executives at the property level of both franchises have been involved in the talks for Drummond, who is the main rebounder of the NBA with an average of 15.8 in each game: 1.6 rebounds per game more than the next closest player, Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets.








1:45

The highlights of the Detroit Pistons visit to the LA Clippers in week 11 of the NBA season

Among the assets discussed was the 2020 round selection of the Brooklyn Nets, which is owned by the Hawks, as well as players with overdue contracts to offer relief from the salary cap.

It is understood that no agreement is considered imminent, but Detroit is now working more intensively to move the player and that has greatly increased the likelihood of an agreement being made before the NBA exchange deadline of February 6.

Andre Drummond's trade negotiations initiated by Detroit Pistons as the franchise intensifies plans to negotiate with the All-Star Center | NBA News

