Ammika Harris shares a video with Chris Brown's baby, Aeko

Ammika Harris shared a video with Chris Brown's baby, Aeko. Fans debate in the comments whether the child looks like his father or not.

Someone said: Chico Boy, you look like you, dad! Do you know that boy?! & # 39; & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; Are they really up here lying saying that he is that twin man? … cute baby, & # 39; referring to the fact that many people said that the child is twinning with his brother. father.

A follower said: "They don't want this baby to be so bad." 😂 It looks like CB. Especially younger CB. "

Somoene more published this: "You will get up and dance soon how fast the famous children grow up,quot;, and a fan wrote: "It seems that,quot; this is the first time I have a girl who seems to set me on fire "twins lmao daddies twin lovely.

Another Instagram installer posted: "Babies are a blessing, but give it a few months to make it look real."

Not long ago, it was revealed that Ammika also shared some photos with the baby.

Ammika turned to social media to share another super cute photo of her son, Aeko, and it seems she is growing rapidly.

The new mom couldn't help getting excited about the bundle of joy. Ammika is obviously a very proud mother.



