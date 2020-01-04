Alisher Usmanov interested in Everton investment and stadium naming rights | Soccer news





Alisher Usmanov sold his stake in Arsenal to Stan Kroenke in 2018

Former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov says he is willing to join his friend and business partner Farhad Moshiri as an investor in Everton.

Usmanov describes himself as a fan of the Gunners and had 30 percent of the club until he sold his shares to Stan Kroenke in 2018.

But the Russian businessman could now focus his attention on another Premier League club, with Moshiri already established as a majority shareholder of Everton.

Asked by him Financial times If I could invest in Everton, Usmanov said: "Yes, with pleasure, if (Moshiri) asks. I am thinking about my investment in this club."

Farhad Moshiri is Usmanov's friend and business partner

"(But) I can't refuse Arsenal. I won't leave them as fans. But if I join Everton, I'll wear an Everton shirt, because I'm a professional."

Usmanov's USM holding company has sponsored the Everton Finch Farm training camp since 2017, and the 66-year-old has expressed interest in the naming rights of the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium proposed by the club.

"It is not mandatory for me to participate. I could sponsor them. I could be a shareholder. They are going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?" Usmanov asked.

He also suggested that it had been a mistake for Kroenke to buy it from Arsenal in 2018 instead of working together as co-owners of the club.

"If we had worked together, we would definitely have accomplished much more," said Usmanov. "But the time will come to be more successful and Arsenal fans will return to the stadium."