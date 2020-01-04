Alisher Usmanov interested in Everton investment and stadium naming rights | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 04/01/20 7:59 am

Alisher Usmanov sold his stake in Arsenal to Stan Kroenke in 2018

Former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov says he is willing to join his friend and business partner Farhad Moshiri as an investor in Everton.

Usmanov describes himself as a fan of the Gunners and had 30 percent of the club until he sold his shares to Stan Kroenke in 2018.

But the Russian businessman could now focus his attention on another Premier League club, with Moshiri already established as a majority shareholder of Everton.

Asked by him Financial times If I could invest in Everton, Usmanov said: "Yes, with pleasure, if (Moshiri) asks. I am thinking about my investment in this club."

Farhad Moshiri is Usmanov's friend and business partner

Farhad Moshiri is Usmanov's friend and business partner

"(But) I can't refuse Arsenal. I won't leave them as fans. But if I join Everton, I'll wear an Everton shirt, because I'm a professional."

Usmanov's USM holding company has sponsored the Everton Finch Farm training camp since 2017, and the 66-year-old has expressed interest in the naming rights of the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium proposed by the club.

2:46
FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory against Everton in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory against Everton in the Premier League

"It is not mandatory for me to participate. I could sponsor them. I could be a shareholder. They are going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?" Usmanov asked.

He also suggested that it had been a mistake for Kroenke to buy it from Arsenal in 2018 instead of working together as co-owners of the club.

"If we had worked together, we would definitely have accomplished much more," said Usmanov. "But the time will come to be more successful and Arsenal fans will return to the stadium."

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Recent Articles

20 albums to get excited in 2020

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration New year, new music!We are only a few days away from starting a new...
Read more

Ammika Harris shares a video with Chris Brown's baby, Aeko

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ammika Harris shared a video with Chris Brown's baby, Aeko. Fans debate in the comments whether the child looks like his father or not. Someone...
Read more

United States, Iran and the consequences of the murder of Soleimani | Iraq

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani marked the beginning of another turbulent decade for the Middle East. The decision of the president of...
Read more

See the looks of the golden balloons of your favorite stars for 20 years

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It's almost time for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards! The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton...
Read more

What channel is Bills vs. today? Texans? Time, TV schedule for the NFL playoff game

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with four networks presenting four games...
Read more
©