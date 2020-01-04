Ajay Devgn reveals that there is a hint for Singham 3 in Sooryavnashi

The cinematographic film universe of Rohit Shetty is something that the public simply cannot have enough. After the success of the two installments of Singham and Simmba, the filmmaker is ready to introduce us to the third policeman, Sooryvanshi. Rehearsed by Akshay Kumar, Sooryvanshi is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and also stars Katrina Kaif.

The director will begin work on the next installment of the Golmaal series starring Ajay Devgn. When asked about their association and the possibility of Singham 3, Devgn laughed and said, "Yes, it will happen, but now we are doing Golmaal first. When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that movie Even in Sooryavanshi, I'm there.

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and will then be seen on a cameo in Sooryvanshi. Then he has movies like Bhuj and Golmaal in a row for next year.