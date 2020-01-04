Afghanistan fears violence in the region after the murder of Soleimani | Iran news

Afghanistan has expressed concern about a possible increase in violence in the region after the murder of an Iranian general in Iraq on Friday, the government said in a statement.

Afghanistan asked its neighbor Iran and the United States, its strategic partner, to avoid escalating conflicts.

"Today, during the talks with the US Secretary of State, I once again emphasized that Afghan soil should not be used against a third country or in regional conflicts," the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, tweeted Friday night. after a phone call with Mike Pompeo.

Friday's statement comes after the attack that day that killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), an umbrella organization backed by Iran that includes several militias, along with several other people.

Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah said he hoped that "the recent events will not have a negative effect on cooperation between our friends and allies in Afghanistan."

The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, also visited Twitter to ask for calm among the countries.

"Iran and Afghanistan, despite the US military presence in Afghanistan, have maintained cordial and fraternal relations," Karzai wrote on Saturday. "Given the current challenges, we hope that Iran will continue with its wise and friendly approach to Afghanistan."

Washington is Afghanistan's strategic ally, with the United States with a military presence in the country for almost two decades.

Tehran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for years.