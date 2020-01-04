Adele looks so thin while on vacation with Harry Styles, fans are worried

%MINIFYHTML6afb6f41c2c72e0b7ebb39da0eb3394d9% %MINIFYHTML6afb6f41c2c72e0b7ebb39da0eb3394d10%

The singer of & # 39; Rolling in the Deep & # 39; Arouses concerns while showing a slim figure while relaxing on the beach in Brazil with a group of friends, including Harry Styles and James Corden.

AdeleThe new images have made the Internet speak as they recently saw her enjoying an exotic vacation in Brazil. While the Grammy-winning singer showed big smiles while posing with fans, people on the Internet were worried as she looked so thin she was almost unrecognizable.

Adele was seen having fun while bathing in the ocean with her dress with one hand holding a drink. Harry Styles It was seen in another photo while relaxing under a beach umbrella. While Harry was in sight, Adele was not. You could only see her polka dot dress peeking out from behind one of the chairs. James corden I was among the group too.

The sighting of Adele and Harry together also created a stir, but many more people expressed concerns about their slim appearance. "Wait, what happened to my sister?" asked one of the fans. Another shared a similar thought, "Ummmmmm, that's my girl, but are you okay sister?" One more written, "She looks different." Meanwhile, an individual said: "I hope this is just a bad picture."

Some noted that losing too much weight too fast was not good for your health. "He lost weight of hella hella fast. I went with Adele, but that's that silly look," wrote one. Another agreed, "Now she looks sick," which prompted an answer, "Yes, it went too far."

Some were worried that she could use drugs. "Is it crack? Is that what she smokes?" A fan asked. Another wrote: "Not crack but crack & # 39; ish".

Meanwhile, this person suggested that his weight loss might have something to do with his separation from husband Simon Konecki. "Okay, really … what the hell did Adele's ex-husband do to make this happen? Jesus Christ! #Adele," the person exclaimed.

Adele raises concerns on the internet

Adele has been showing signs of weight loss on her Instagram, but was only captured by the camera with the shutters with her new look reduced DuckThe 33rd birthday party in October. While the mother of one of 31 years still looked a little fuller at that time, she showed a much thinner figure in Brazil.

"He used to cry but now I sweat," a joke once said about his weight loss in the Gram.