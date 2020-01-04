Adele accused of looking too skinny in new social media posts

Earlier this month, Adele caused social media controversy over his appearances in images, showing a new and much thinner figure. And although many people on Twitter and Instagram are happy for her, some are worried that she is "too thin."

Page Six has learned that social media commentators are "worried,quot; about their weight, following the debut of their new figure during Drake's Halloween party in 2019, in addition to their recent Christmas gathering with friends.

This week, in Anguilla, Adele posed alongside Harry Styles and James Corden, and although many people considered a possible romance or even just a collaboration, others, on the other hand, were "worried,quot; about their figure.

A Twitter commentator wrote: "Wait, Adele looks too thin here, should we worry?" Other more astute users of social networks argued that Adele has endured body shame from all angles for years; She never has a rest on that front.

wait, adele seems too skinny here should we worry? pic.twitter.com/5HkxQpJwgM – andrea (@witnessandrea) January 4, 2020

Paraphrasing the comments of a user, in particular, the singer and songwriter experienced bad comments from fans and followers before, even when she was overweight, and now that she lost part of it, fans are still unhappy.

A fan said Adele was not "defined by her weight." Adele has been in the headlines for other reasons lately, apart from her weight, including her separation from her husband, Simon Konecki. Earlier, several media reported that Adele began dating a British rapper and producer, Skepta.

According to The Sun, she and Skepta had been friends for quite some time, and after separating from Konecki, she started dating the rapper. After their breakup, Adele and Skepta got in touch more and more as the months went by.

When the singer and Simon separated, it only seemed natural that they would start dating more, a source explained earlier. The sources also claimed that there was definitely a "special connection,quot; there, and their friends expect them to end up in a more serious romance.

In fact, Adele and Skepta apparently enjoyed their 37th birthday together in London, England, while they were at the Crystal Maze.



