According to reports, Beyonce ‘Very involved’ at the Blue Ivy’s school – she’s really & # 39; practice & # 39; Despite his enormous fame!

According to new reports, despite being such a great superstar, Beyonce still manages to be a practical mother! It is hard to imagine how he has managed to find a balance between the two, but an internal report states that he never loses a function in his oldest school, Blue Ivy!

In other words, no matter how big, nothing is more important than your daughter and her education, so she is apparently a very active participant in private school.

As fans know, the boy just started second grade last fall!

The source tells HollywoodLife that yon Beyoncé is a very practical mother. She never misses any school meetings or functions for Blue. She is very involved and does not rely heavily on babysitters when it comes to everything related to school. She is voluntary and helps like everyone else. Everyone treats her like any other mother and she always says yes to help in school or in the classroom. You can say he doesn't want to be treated differently just because he's famous. "

They went on to tell the media that ‘Blue is a normal, intelligent, happy and outgoing girl and has many friends. Beyoncé and Jay Z are also very friendly with other parents at school. They really are just a normal family. "

That doesn't mean there aren't some advantages of having Beyonce and Jay Z as parents!

One advantage in particular is that it seems that she has inherited her talent and passion for music.

After all, she already has credits for her name as a writer and vocalist for Brown Skin Girl, a song that Beyonce made for the summer album The Lion King: The Gift!

Ad

Not only that, but the girl also appeared as a rapper on her father's album 4:44 in 2017!



Post views:

0 0