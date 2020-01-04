A video tweeted by Pompeo was authentic. His description of what was wrong.

And for Pompeo, who sent the tweet six hours after the murder, seems to have been a great success.

Nearly 24 hours after his tweet was first published, it has been retweeted more than 53,000 times, re-shared by hundreds of accounts in several languages, including the United States Department of State. Persian Twitter account. The video in the tweet has been seen almost five million times.

In total, the tweet has more than 30,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, according to Crowdtangle, a social analysis tool owned by Facebook. On YouTube, the video was shared by individuals and organizations, including RT, the news media sponsored by the state of Russia.

"When we think about government communication, it is public diplomacy in times of peace, propaganda in times of war," said Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communication at Syracuse University who studies propaganda and is an expert in state media. "Official sources can propagate a narrative they search without context."

Experts say that this is happening due to the collapse of surveillance, a role that the media had normally played and that President Trump and his supporters would encourage enthusiastically.

According to experts, this is up to people to be more demanding regarding the source of the information they consume, a need that is often overlooked in very emotional and partisan times.

"It is mandatory for social media users to make their own research reports that they have to verify and verify the facts due to the nature of the algorithm," said Lisa Kaplan, who runs a start-up called Alethea Group that It helps fight misinformation.