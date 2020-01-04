A video tweeted by Pompeo was authentic. His description of what was wrong.

The video lasted only 22 seconds, but his message seemed clear, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wanted the world to know, so he posted it on his Twitter account for his 1.1 million followers.
"Iraqis – Iraqis – dancing in the street for freedom; grateful that General Soleimani is gone,quot; Mr. Pompeo wrote.
The video was authentic, but the problem was that Mr. Pompeo's description was exaggerated.
Witnesses in Iraq who actually saw the event said that only a handful of men with Iraqi flags had run, not danced, along a road, while hearing the voice of a man praising the death of Major General Qassim Suleimani of Iran in an attack United States air strike on Thursday night at Baghdad International Airport. The group of men sang that the death of General Suleimani had avenged the death of Iraqis protesting the presence of Iran in their country.
But witnesses said that the group of men was very small, that no one joined and that the smaller demonstration ended in less than two minutes.
Mr. Pompeo's tweet, widely shared, is another example of how misinformation spreads in the age of social networks when people quickly accept and promote information that validates their own worldviews. Accepting online images such as the video published by Mr. Pompeo also helps explain how the events themselves have become topics of debate and the epidemic of political polarization.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.
The original video and the first version that appeared online was on a Facebook page at 8:41 p.m. Thursday. That Facebook user uploaded the same video six times for 10 hours. One of the six was collected by Storyful, who verifies and publishes material from social networks. Storyful contacted the user through Facebook Messenger to confirm that the person had filmed the video in Tahrir Square and published it.
The goal with a tweet like that is to create a narrative and editorialize, said Joan Donovan, a Harvard professor who specializes in protest communication. This usually occurs in the first days of an event, when those with a personal interest expect to rate the dominant narrative to shape how the history of a historical moment is shared, Donovan said.
As soon as the news of the air attack was confirmed, foreign leaders turned to Twitter to publish their reactions. "It's the first time we see Twitter become a main forum for international and foreign relations," said Donovan.
And for Pompeo, who sent the tweet six hours after the murder, seems to have been a great success.
Nearly 24 hours after his tweet was first published, it has been retweeted more than 53,000 times, re-shared by hundreds of accounts in several languages, including the United States Department of State. Persian Twitter account. The video in the tweet has been seen almost five million times.
In total, the tweet has more than 30,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, according to Crowdtangle, a social analysis tool owned by Facebook. On YouTube, the video was shared by individuals and organizations, including RT, the news media sponsored by the state of Russia.
"When we think about government communication, it is public diplomacy in times of peace, propaganda in times of war," said Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communication at Syracuse University who studies propaganda and is an expert in state media. "Official sources can propagate a narrative they search without context."
Experts say that this is happening due to the collapse of surveillance, a role that the media had normally played and that President Trump and his supporters would encourage enthusiastically.
According to experts, this is up to people to be more demanding regarding the source of the information they consume, a need that is often overlooked in very emotional and partisan times.
"It is mandatory for social media users to make their own research reports that they have to verify and verify the facts due to the nature of the algorithm," said Lisa Kaplan, who runs a start-up called Alethea Group that It helps fight misinformation.
There are basic things that users can do, Kaplan said. They should look at the source, author and date of anything on social networks, and understand how algorithms show what they are already compromising and can predict what they want to see.
But that, the experts added, assumes that users want to know a real and truthful description of events instead of something that impersonates the truth that makes them feel good.