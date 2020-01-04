A video tweeted by Pompeo was authentic. His description of what was wrong.

As soon as the news of the air attack was confirmed, foreign leaders turned to Twitter to publish their reactions. Pompeo's tweet, sent six hours after the murder, seems to have been a great success.

Nearly 24 hours after his tweet was first published, it has been retweeted more than 53,000 times, re-shared by hundreds of accounts in several languages, including the United States Department of State. Persian Twitter account. The video in the tweet has been seen almost five million times.

In total, the tweet has received likes and has been shared more than 30,000 times on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, according to Crowdtangle, a social analysis tool owned by Facebook. On YouTube, the video was shared by individuals and organizations, including RT, the news media sponsored by the state of Russia.

"When we think about government communication, it is public diplomacy in times of peace, propaganda in times of war," said Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communication at Syracuse University who studies propaganda and is an expert in state media. "Official sources can propagate a narrative they search without context."

That is happening, they say, due to the collapse of surveillance, a role that the media had typically played. That collapse is something that President Trump and his supporters have encouraged by regularly rejecting fair and objective reports. Now, governments, platforms and ordinary citizens participate in public diplomacy and propaganda.

According to experts, this is up to people to be more demanding regarding the source of the information they consume, a need that is often overlooked in very emotional and partisan times.

"It is mandatory for social media users to make their own research reports that they have to verify and verify the facts due to the nature of the algorithm," said Lisa Kaplan, who runs a start-up called Alethea Group that It helps fight misinformation.