A timeline of the Patriots scandals: Spygate, Deflategate and other controversial incidents under Bill Belichick

This week's news that the NFL investigates the Patriots for competitive misconduct, this time for their video recording in a Bengals-Browns game, has brought to mind a history of accusations against the franchise that date back more than one decade.

Fair or not, the six-win streak in the New England Super Bowl in 18 seasons has been accompanied by strong criticism and suspicion from its rivals. The team cites its skeptics as motivation for continued success. But many of the key controversies of one of the best dynasties in NFL history remain misunderstood.

Here is the backstory of each of the major incidents related to the Patriots that occurred under Bill Belichick: some proved innocuous or even illegal in the first place, and others more tortuous.

DECOURCY: The Patriots face a credibility problem.

Game of divisional playoffs of the AFC 2001: the rule Tuck sends to the Raiders

To be clear: New England did nothing wrong here. However, for some NFL fans, the controversial victory of the AFC divisional round over the Raiders resulted in disgust for the team that continues in 2019.

The Patriots participated in the competition led by the then unknown quarterback Tom Brady, still trying to assert himself in a confusing AFC field. They seemed forced into a quick exit from the playoffs when Brady seemed to fail with less than two minutes remaining and the Raiders were up 13-10. The video review considered controversial his attempt to throw the ball into his body (or put it) as an incomplete pass instead of a rotation, as stipulated in the regulations at that time.

The call did not immediately lead the NFL to alter its rules with respect to what constitutes a loose ball vs. pin. incomplete pass In 2013, however, the tuck rule was finally abolished.

Spygate Scandal 2007

New England's signal theft was discovered during a 2007 regular season game against the Jets. NFL security personnel confiscated the camera and movie assistant video Matt Matt, and the team admitted to acting badly that week. An additional investigation by the NFL revealed handwritten diagrams of the Steelers defensive signals at New England headquarters, which ESPN said included notes used in the 2001 AFC championship game, won by the Patriots, 24 -17.

The NFL attracted Belichick the maximum amount under the NFL statutes ($ 50,000), fined the Patriots organization with $ 250,000 and took a first-round pick from 2008. No one was suspended.

Part of what made Spygate such a great story was the false accusations regarding the Patriots' actions before Super Bowl 36 against the Rams. The Boston Herald published and finally withdrew a report that New England videotaped the tour of St. Louis. While there was no basis for the claim, the incorrect report was delayed and damaged the reputation of the team.

MORE: The True Story of Spygate and Super Bowl 36

2014 false injury report

After becoming free agents, two former Patriots players in 2014 claimed they received false injury designations during their time in New England.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes said his IR placement for a knee injury just before the playoffs was false. He felt that he could have easily played the problem and that the team wanted an excuse to keep him off the field.

"The team's decision to place Brandon on the injured reserve was not a mutual decision, nor should it necessarily be," said agent Gary Uberstine at the time. "Brandon had every intention of continuing to play during the playoffs, despite the pain he was experiencing throughout the season. We never had a single conversation with the Patriots in which they threatened to release him if he did not accept the injured reserve designation."

Cornerback Aqib Talib, meanwhile, said his hip injury designation in 2013 was incorrect. He claimed that his quad was the real source of pain, but said "this is how they do things,quot; in reference to the Patriots.

2014 AFC divisional game: concealed formation baffles the Crows

Like the game rule, the Patriots did nothing illegal here. Instead, one could argue that it was an excellent example of the ingenuity and understanding of the rulebook team.

In a 35-31 division round victory over the Ravens, Belichick tricked Baltimore into disguising an eligible receiver as a tackle on the scrimmage line while placing an ineligible receiver in the slot. Three times, the configuration moved the chains, annoying Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

"Maybe those guys should study the rule book and solve it," Brady responded to reporters. "Obviously we knew what we were doing, and we made some quite important plays. It was a very good weapon for us."

After the season, the NFL changed its rules to make it illegal for an offensive player using an eligible number to declare himself ineligible and line up widely.

2014 AFC championship game: Deflategate scandal begins

In a 45-7 AFC championship game, the Colts coup came with a strange and prolonged story based on the premise that New England intentionally deflated soccer balls against Indianapolis to help quarterback Tom Brady and Then he covered the evidence.

An initial report indicated that the Colts linebacker, D & # 39; Qwell Jackson, felt that one of the soccer balls he hooked for an interception was inflated, and alerted his coaching staff that later informed the league. Jackson then denied reaching that conclusion, and Indianapolis never publicly identified who first noticed the air pressure of the ball.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Pash and lawyer Ted Wells led a 14-week investigation into the matter, and finally produced a 243-page report on their findings. That investigation concluded that it was "more likely than not,quot; that the Patriots deliberately used inflated soccer balls. They also wrote that Brady was probably at least generally aware of the supposed plan. After the report, the NFL suspended Brady four games, fined the Patriots with $ 1 million and docked the franchise in two draft picks.

New England, which vehemently denied the accusations during the entire investigation process, issued a detailed statement on a website that it created by questioning every point of the NFL report.

While the Patriots finally accepted their own punishment, Brady continued to appeal his suspension, and after the NFL confirmed his sanction, he took the league to court. The case was appealed to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. UU., Which ruled that the suspension of four games was valid. More than a year and a half after the accusations, Brady abandoned his case, opting not to appeal it to the Supreme Court.

2015 Ira Steelers headphones malfunction

In the first game of the 2015 season, the Steelers headphones did not work properly during a game against the Patriots in Foxboro, which caused accusations of intentional sabotage of the Pittsburgh camp. The Steelers' coaches indicated that their sound was muffled by the New England radio broadcast, which damaged the communication.

It was not the first time that a team suspected that the Patriots were playing with their team at Gillette Stadium, but because the 2015 game was in primetime and in the middle of the Deflategate saga, it drew attention.

The NFL considered that the problem was the result of a technical failure and inclement weather. Despite the open irritation of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, towards New England after the game, Pittsburgh did not file a formal complaint with the league, and the matter was abandoned.

The 2019 game clock trick reveals the escape from the rule book

Here is another example of the Patriots finding a loophole in the rule book, this time against the Jets this season. New England had a 33-0 lead when they realized that they could take a delay of the game on the fourth chance, if they refused to keep the clock moving, and took an intentional false start to run a total of one minute and 22 seconds out of the clock without breaking the ball.

Belichick did nothing illegal, and no damage was done given the wide scoring margin. However, it was quite fun.

"It was exactly the way the rules were established," Belichick told reporters. "We could run a little while without really having to do anything." It is probably a void that will close and probably should close, but it is currently open. "

MORE: Did the Patriots cheat by videotaping Bengals?

Bengals 2019 video scandal

All that leads us to the Patriots' latest controversy, which the team described as a great misunderstanding, but the NFL continues to investigate.

On December 8, 2019, a week before the New England confrontation with the Bengals, a Patriots staff member was found in the Bengals-Browns game press box that was taking a video that allegedly included extended line shots Cincinnati side. While the Patriots said the production team was there to film a life day feature of an advanced scout for their "Do Your Job,quot; series, they acknowledged that they did not inform the Bengals or the NFL about the plan in advance. . and that "they improperly filmed the field."

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that he does not know when the league investigation will conclude and that his priority is to be thorough. When asked if previous New England incidents will be taken into account during the investigation, Goodell said "of course."