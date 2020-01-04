Home Entertainment 50 Cent takes possession of a new $ 4 million Bugatti (Video)

Last week, rap mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson went into a war of words with rapper French Montana, after 50 said French bought a used 2008 Bugatti Veyron.

Well, yesterday 50 Cent showed the French how a new Bugatti looks. 50 took possession of its new Bugatti Chiron 2020, which cost a little less than $ 4 million.

In contrast, the 2008 French Montana Bugatti, which reportedly has a very high mileage, costs between $ 200k and $ 500k. There is still a lot of money, but nowhere near the car of the 50s.

