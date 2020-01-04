50 Cent takes possession of a new $ 4 million Bugatti (Video)

Last week, rap mogul Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson went into a war of words with rapper French Montana, after 50 said French bought a used 2008 Bugatti Veyron.

Well, yesterday 50 Cent showed the French how a new Bugatti looks. 50 took possession of its new Bugatti Chiron 2020, which cost a little less than $ 4 million.

In contrast, the 2008 French Montana Bugatti, which reportedly has a very high mileage, costs between $ 200k and $ 500k. There is still a lot of money, but nowhere near the car of the 50s.

Here are more 50 photos getting your car:

50 Cent stopped at his new Rolls Royce 2019 to accept the car.

The most voted show of the 50, Power, returns to air on Sunday, and the last five episodes premiere at 8 p.m. EDT

The episodes will close the sixth and final season of the criminal drama. A derivative series entitled Power Book II: Ghost with Mary J. Blige is being prepared.

The final mid-season series takes James & # 39; Ghost & # 39; St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) to shoot and possibly killed by an unknown assailant.