& # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; eclipses & # 39; Game of thrones & # 39; as the best television series of the 2010s

Steven Knight's period drama led a new British poll, beating & # 39; Breaking Bad & # 39 ;, & # 39; Chernobyl & # 39 ;, as well as the fantasy series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Hit show "Peaky Blinders"has been named the best series of the 2010s in a new British survey.

Steven Knight's acclaimed period drama, starring Cillian Murphy As a leader of a gypsy gang based in Birmingham, England, he has defeated Breaking Bad as the best show of the last decade in a new LADbible survey.

"game of Thrones"comes in third place, followed by"Chernobyl".

It has been a great start to 2020 for the creator of "Peaky Blinders" Knight, who was named on Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honors list.