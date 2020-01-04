& # 39; A form in the ash & # 39 ;: forest fires destroy Australian wildlife | Australia news

%MINIFYHTML10e57ae2b3dc060ee1b1fef09279d5389% %MINIFYHTML10e57ae2b3dc060ee1b1fef09279d53810%

Sydney, Australia – Vickii Lett has been a wildlife caregiver in New South Wales (NSW) for 32 years.

While he says his work can sometimes be heartbreaking, this year has witnessed how Australia's wildlife is dying out on an unprecedented scale by fires that continue to ravage the entire country.

"The extent of these fires is something we have never experienced before," said Lett, whose work with the Australian wildlife rescue group, WIRES, often involves finding survivors in the middle of the ashes.

"It's heartbreaking to see those injured animals. Many of them have to be destroyed, others, maybe you see the shell of a body, but it's basically just a form in the ash."

Since fires occurred throughout the country for the first time abroad in early September, hundreds of homes have been lost, more than five million hectares (12.4 million acres) of shrubs and farmland have been burned, and At least 24 people have died.

Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate that almost half a billion mammals, birds and reptiles have died since the fires began.

As another heat wave spreads throughout the country, fires show no signs of diminishing and experts fear there is not enough habitat or numbers for some species to recover.

Australia's hottest day

Habitats that disappear

The animals that care for Lett include koalas, wallabies, kangaroos and various species of opossums.

While rehabilitation may take months, releasing them back into their natural habitat requires that habitat exist.

At this time it is burning, Lett said, and with the magnitude of this year's fires, it is unclear how long it will take to rejuvenate and that liberation is possible.

The fires have also caused a fall in populations of birds, rodents and insects.

"When that happens, then, of course, that will affect the larger ecosystem, because those are the building blocks for an entire community," Lett told Al Jazeera, adding that everything has a role in nature since decomposing things. until other animals are eaten, or spreading seeds.

"We simply cannot minimize the effects of losing those smaller species."

Kangaroos that survived a forest fire graze in November at Wollemi National Park in New South Wales (Jeremy Piper / EPA)

Bats are also in danger, not only because of fires and habitat loss, but also because of high temperatures.

WIRES Flying Fox coordinator, Storm Standford, estimated that about 50 percent of this year's gray-headed flying foxes have died.

"For the past six weeks, what we are seeing is the mass abandonment of young people, and that is strange," Standford told Al Jazeera, while two flying foxes fought loudly for their attention. "Ecologically it is not really clear what is going through them."

In some areas, wildlife caregivers are seeing an increase of up to 200 or 300 percent of dead or abandoned babies, Standford said.

The gray-headed flying fox is listed as a species threatened by the Australian government.

As long-distance pollinators that transport seeds through the landscape, they are crucial for the survival and regeneration of native forests.

& # 39; Consumer and continuous & # 39;

Although fires are frequent in many areas of the country, this year the fires are warmer, more frequent and devastate areas that normally do not burn.

Michael Clarke is a professor of zoology at the Center for Future Landscapes at the University of La Trobe.

He said that while some Australian habitats have evolved to deal with fire, others evolved to resist it.

Areas that are not normally burned provide shelter to animals from which they can "recolonize the landscape," he said.

"Both the scale and the severity of the fires are changing before our eyes," Clarke told Al Jazeera. "It's unbearable and continuous … the shelters he trusts (wildlife) are burning while we talk."

Clarke said droughts prior to this season are part of the problem.

The ravines of the rainforest and the mountain tops are usually wet and damp enough to resist the flames, resulting in an "irregular fire,quot; with virgin areas where animals can take refuge.

But this season these landscapes are much drier.

"(The fire) goes through those wet hollows as if they didn't exist," he said.

"These habitats that only exist in the absence of fire will be almost irreversibly changed by the presence of fire."

Animals that live in these areas, including pygmy opossums, gliders and many bird species, will be the most vulnerable, he said.

Clarke has spent the last 15 years studying the ecology of fire, fire management and the rates at which different habitats recover from fire, but the effects of climate change mean that "the game is changing in front of us."

An exhausted wombat was found hidden in his burrow while the fire and heat burned in Australia (File: Supplied by Lucille Hoy for Al Jazeera)

"We're really entering unknown waters. As an environmentalist, that's the really disturbing part," he said.

But Clarke said sadly, this is exactly what climate scientists have been predicting for years.

Volunteers provide crucial water stations

While the situation is serious, many Australians are working hard to ensure that animals that do not burn have the means to survive.

The fires began to burn in the Lucille region Today at the end of October, but in the week before Christmas, the flames reached the national park that borders its hometown of Lithgow.

The Pilates instructor told Al Jazeera that not only hundreds of animals died in the flames, but those who managed to survive were dehydrated and starving, their vegetation disappeared.

A few days after connecting with local wildlife groups and posting an appeal on Facebook, his home became a supply center.

The animal rescuer Lucille Hoy, on the left, with Glen Day, an old man who lost his home in the fires. Lucille found him living in an old caravan broken down with his cats. They got some burns, but managed to save them (Supplied by Lucille Hoy for Al Jazeera)

Today he began receiving deliveries of hundreds of kilograms of wildlife pellets, as well as medical supplies, especially for burns, as well as water containers.

"We are not supposed to feed our wildlife, but in a crisis event like this we have to feed them," he said. "They are living on ashes. Everything is dead."

On Christmas Day, instead of celebrating with family and friends, Today I drove through the heat and dust in search of wildlife trails on which to install food and water stations.

But in many areas, water pipes have melted, so providing water can mean sending it from the city.

She described how a kangaroo mother and Joey were found trying to drink from a bird bath.

Today he said that many locals were beginning to help with the distribution, but with the magnitude of the destruction, the need was likely to continue long after the fires had died out.