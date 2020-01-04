20 albums to get excited in 2020

New year, new music!

We are only a few days away from starting a new year and a new century, and while the road ahead in 2020 remains completely uncertain, one thing is certain: there will be many new songs on our way. We already have the first new single from Justin Bieber in years and we are preparing for imminent album releases the size of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, Halsey Y Kesha only this month

%MINIFYHTMLa3df244905b06ea439c3eaf531178b6211% %MINIFYHTMLa3df244905b06ea439c3eaf531178b6212%

But that's not all you have to be excited about as we begin to plan the 12 musical months ahead. Unpublished releases but confirmed favorites such as Dua Lipa Y Dixie chicks to the hopeful album falls from Normani, Lady Gaga Y Rihanna– We know, we are always talking about that last. But we really believe that this could be the year he finally caught us! There is much to wait.