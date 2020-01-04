20 albums to get excited in 2020

False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
New year, new music!
We are only a few days away from starting a new year and a new century, and while the road ahead in 2020 remains completely uncertain, one thing is certain: there will be many new songs on our way. We already have the first new single from Justin Bieber in years and we are preparing for imminent album releases the size of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, Halsey Y Kesha only this month
But that's not all you have to be excited about as we begin to plan the 12 musical months ahead. Unpublished releases but confirmed favorites such as Dua Lipa Y Dixie chicks to the hopeful album falls from Normani, Lady Gaga Y Rihanna– We know, we are always talking about that last. But we really believe that this could be the year he finally caught us! There is much to wait.
Here are our choices for the 20 albums that will be most exciting this year!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103105648-1024×759-selena-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059753″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Selena Gomez – Rare”/>
Interscope records
Selena Gomez: Rare
After starting a new era with the consecutive release of the singles "Lose You to Love Me,quot; and "Look at Her Now," Selena finally releases her long-awaited new album. Rare the 10th of January. Expect more from the soft and furtive pop sounds of frequent composing contributors Julia Michaels Y Justin Tranter, characteristics of 6lack Y Kid cudi, and a daily approach to the dramatic last years of the singer in the lyrics.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103114116-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059781″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Halsey, Manic”/>
Capitol Records
Halsey Maniac
After living behind the amalgamatic pseudonym of his first two albums, Ashley Frangipane He plans to present himself to the world in his third studio album, which will be published on January 17. (The LP begins a song entitled, appropriately, "Ashley,quot;). Look for interlude features of Suga from Bts, Brockhampton Contributor Dominic Fike Y Alanis going crazy Morrissette next to the previously released hits "Without me,quot; and "Graveyard,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103113749-1024×759-selena-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059776″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Kesha, High Road”/>
RCA Records
Kesha Highway
A decade after roaring on the scene with their debut album, Kesha Go back to those fun-loving pop roots for your fourth LP Highway, due on January 31, without completely abandoning the softest and most serious introspection of 2017 Rainbow entirely. As explained in the second single "My Own Dance,quot;, "& # 39; You're the party girl, you're the tragedy & # 39; / But the funny thing is that I'm fucking everything,quot;. Hope this is Kesha, fully realized.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103115208-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059786″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Meghan Trainor, Treat Me”/>
Epic
Meghan Trainor: Treat me
Meghan's third often delayed studio album finally comes to light on January 31 after a release date originally scheduled for April 2018 and the release of the singles "No Excuses,quot;, "Wave,quot; and "Evil Twin,quot;. Expect 15 hymns that ooze with the distinctive celebration of self-love and the empowerment of the singer.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103114830-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059783″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Oh Wonder, nobody else can wear your crown”/>
Island Records
Oh wonder No one else can wear your crown
After starting a new era with the bright first single "Hallelujah,quot;, the London-based alternative pop duo will release their third studio album No one else can wear your crown on February 7, all written and recorded in his home studio. If you have not yet lost yourself in its bright sounds, now is the time to get on board.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103115955-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059790″ alt=”2020 musical breakthrough, Carly Pearce”/>
Big machine
Carly Pearce: Carly pearce
Before his second self-titled studio album, emerging starlet country Carly pearce He has not taken a false step. From the excellent duet with Lee Brice "I hope you are happy now,quot;, the heartbreaking heartbreaking "It will not always be like this,quot; and the flirtatiously released "Call me,quot;, has only increased the excitement for the LP, which presents songs of the likes of Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and more of the best of Nashville. Look for the album to be the perfect soundtrack for your Valentine's Day when it is released on February 14.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103115638-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059789″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Monsta X “/>
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Monsta X: All about luv
2019 was a dramatic year for these K-pop princes, who signed with Epic Records in May before seeing themselves in a sextet in October after the singer's sudden departure Wonho following the accusations made in social networks about past behavior. But they will begin 2020 in a big way with the release of this, their first album in English, on February 14. "We are very excited about our new album in English," they said in a statement announcing the LP. "It's a Valentine's Day gift to all of our (known fans) like Monbebe who are by our side day and night. This album talks about the relationships and things we all deal with on a daily basis. We hope all of our Monbebe throughout the world will like it, and spread the word, after all, it's about love. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103114435-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059782″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Lauv, How I Feel”/>
AWAL
Lauv: How I feel
After launching a seemingly endless flow of bops throughout 2019, including the excellent "I'm so tired …" with Troye Sivan and "F – k, I & # 39; m Lonely,quot;, with Ana Maria, our new king of the sad banger will finally release his debut studio album, How I & # 39; m Feeling, on March 6. Expect more of the same on the LP. Much more, in fact, reportedly is 21 tracks long.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103113944-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059777″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia”/>
Warner Records
Dua Lipa: Future nostalgia
If "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot;, the first single album released by Dua last year, is an indication, his second effort will be massive. Taking inspiration from artists as diverse as Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Moloko, Blondie Y Outkast, the singer of "New Rules,quot; explained that she wanted to "get out of (her) comfort zone and … make music that felt like she could sit next to some of her favorite classic pop songs, while still feeling fresh and unique " yours. Between the banger mentioned above and the recently released title song, a small and delicious dance song that drips in arrogance, we would say that the mission has been accomplished. Now if we only had a release date …
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103121015-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059805″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, The Dixie Chicks”/>
Matt Jelonek / WireImage
Dixie's chicks: Gas lighter
Not much is known about the long-awaited eighth studio album of the iconic country trio, the first since the iconic 2006 Taking the long road, except that superproducer Jack Antanoff It had a head in its creation and expires sometime this year. With a climate that is only begging for Natalie Mainesopen comment and Emily Strayer Y Martie MaguireYour experience in all types of string instruments may not come soon enough. We hope they don't make us wait much longer.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191113 / rs_1024x759-191213135242-1024-Motivation-Normani.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1056161″ alt=”MixtapE! Year of revision, Motivation, Normani”/>
Youtube
Normani
Few musical moments in 2019 were bigger than the splash Normani performed in August with their amazing single "Motivation,quot;. A month later, the Fifth Harmony member revealed that her debut album was "a little more than half,quot; and that it would be released sometime this year. If the breeze of the R,amp;B song of the early 2000s of that song, along with its choreographed music video killer, are a clue, great things await us. Then we will be patient. For now.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103121602-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059808″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Ellie Goulding “/>
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
From "Close to Me,quot; of 2018, Ellie & # 39; s released a steady stream of songs intended to provoke her next fourth studio album, the long-awaited 2015 follow-up. Delirium. And although it was rumored that the LP would fall sometime last year, the wait continues. On New Year's Day, the newly married singer, married an art dealer. Caspar Jopling in August: he tweeted "EG4 // 2020,quot;. Hopefully sooner rather than later.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103121313-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059807″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Ava Max”/>
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Dick Clark productions
Ava max
Ava, with a unique hairstyle, had a great year, thanks to the success of her hit single "Sweet but Psycho,quot;, which rose to number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite releasing a series of singles throughout the year, he confirmed in October when he accepted the Best Revelation Artist at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards that his debut album filled with "pop enhancer that makes you want to pursue your dreams and, of course, go to the dance floor," as he told Pop Crave, It will be launched sometime this year. The date, however, remains TBD.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103120218-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059791″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, The Weeknd”/>
Steven Ferdman / WireImage
Weekend
More than a year after launching the EP My dear melancholy, Abel Tesfaye He returned with a new look and a couple of new singles, "Blinding Lights,quot; and "Heartless,quot;, at the end of November. It is believed that the two tracks are the main singles of his next fourth studio album, although details remain scarce. However, if we were betting on people, we would expect to know more about the Canadian singer soon.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103115521-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059788″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Justin Bieber”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG
Justin Bieber
It's been almost five years since Justin Bieber released his latest album, the great success Purpose, in November 2015. But now we know that your fifth studio album is on its way, along with a concert tour and a 10-episode documentary series from YouTube Originals, Seasons. As a New Year's gift, he gave fans a taste of what will come with the main single influenced by R,amp;B "Yummy,quot; on January 3. Expect the untitled album sometime in the coming months.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019720 / rs_1024x759-190820163137-1024-megan-thee-stallion-mv-82019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1025836″ alt=”Megan Thee Stallion “/>
Steve rose
Megan Thee Stallion
The promising rapper had a great time in 2019 thanks to "Hot Girl Summer,quot;. A debut album, promised to have features of Kehlani and "many ladies," as she told him Variety, is on its way to capitalize on that momentum. And he is also a new person whom he calls "Suga,quot;, to whom he said NPR we will meet the drops of LP. "I felt that my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans," he added after his performance during the Tiny Desk Fest night in October. "I never wanted to make an album because I thought, & # 39; Oh, that feels like a marriage. That's a compromise. But now, I'm ready to settle with an album."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019117 / rs_1024x759-191207190730-1024.iheartradio-jingle-2019-10.ct.120719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1054422″ alt=”iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Normani”/>
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Sam smith
After a triple play release of the delicious dance floors "Dancing with a Stranger,quot;, "How Do You Sleep?" and "I Feel Love,quot; in 2019, our expectation for the third studio album of the English singer could not be greater. And fortunately they have hinted at the fact that the new album will follow the pop sensation line of their recent releases. (In 2019, Sam came out as non-binary and changed his gender pronouns to them). "I feel that recently I have shown a side of me that I normally keep for myself or for my family and friends," they said. the Zach Sang show in October. "I showed it to everyone and everyone loved it. It almost gives me permission to do what I've always dreamed of doing, but I was always afraid to do, which is pop music." The newly released Sam album will come out sometime this year.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103120653-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059800″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Miley Cyrus”/>
ARMEND NIMANI / AFP through Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
After promising multiple follow-ups to the launch of his excellent EP of May 2019 She is coming Later in the year, Miley's music production was heard with the unique release of the "Slide Away,quot; breaking anthem when his personal life took center stage. (There was the separation of the husband Liam Hemsworth, the short-term relationship with Kaitlynn Carterand the current link with Cody Simpson.) But on New Year's Day, he launched a new promotional photo with the title "New Year. New Age." Search for new EP She's here soon. We think.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181129 / rs_1024x759-181229102126-1024.lady-gaga-residency-vegas-6.ct.122918.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 968142″ alt=”Lady Gaga, Enigma Residence, Las Vegas”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Lady Gaga
Very little is known about Lady Gagathe next sixth studio album, except that she is pregnant and could be called Adele. (And even that, we doubt very seriously.) But it is rumored that the project is almost ready to work. Also, we hear it's fantastic. Get prepared.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_1024x759-200103120528-1024×759-2020_Music_Preview-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059799″ alt=”2020 Music Preview, Rihanna”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Diamond Ball
Rihanna
Is it one albums? Two? Any? Who knows more, but we remain optimistic about that, after promising R9 At some point in 2019, we will finally get track of RihannaThe excellent album of 2019 Anti this year. Please, Rih. We need you.
