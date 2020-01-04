14 killed in bomb attack on bus convoy in Burkina Faso

DAKAR, Senegal – Fourteen people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying students hit a roadside bomb on Saturday in northern Burkina Faso, the government said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion, which hit a bus in a convoy of three that carried 160 passengers in total, the government said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the province of Sourou, near the border with the chaotic neighbor of Burkina, Mali, where Islamist groups with ties to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have increased attacks in the past two years despite international efforts To eradicate them.

Three sources said earlier that the convoy had been transporting students back from a school year-end break. The government statement said seven students were among the dead, without providing their ages.