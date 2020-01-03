Zoey Deutch shares the sweaty moment of the suite's life with Dylan Sprouse

We have all been there!

Come back when Zoey Deutch she was an unknown actress who was looking for her great opportunity, she started in a small role in the original Disney channel program The Suite Life on Deck. The show starred twins Dylan Sprouse Y Cole Sprouse, and Zoey was chosen as the girlfriend of Dylan's characters. Anyone would be nervous about having their first important role on the screen in front of a mega-successful teen gallant, and Zoey was not immune to a little fear. She talked to W Magazine About the fun experience.

"I was 3 years old when I decided that I wanted to be an actress," he shared about his career. "I was really getting into my invented stories of my Barbie and the ship of her dreams that crashed and her breakup with Ken, but my parents doubted a lot about letting a 3-year-old boy act professionally. Finally, they let me try for a part of a Disney comedy called The Suite Life on Deck. I played Zack's girlfriend, and Zack was played by Dylan Sprouse. "