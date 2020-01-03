Zoe Kravitz finally shares photos of her wedding with Karl Glusman

Six months after getting married, Zoe Kravitz finally shared some amazing photos of her romantic wedding with Karl Glusman that included a list of guests from list A. On New Year's Eve, the 31-year-old bride published numerous photos never before seen of his wedding on June 29 in Paris.

The first photo Kravitz shared was a black and white image of the actress resting in a chair and checking her phone while her wedding dress Alexander Wang hung behind her. Kravitz used the image to wish the designer a happy birthday, who responded with: “What? I love you 🖤 ​​"

Kravitz – who is the daughter of rock legend Lenny Kravitz and Cosby show former student Lisa Bonet: shared two more publications that featured numerous black and white photos of the couple, the guests, the romantic ceremony and the cheerful reception.

One of the photos showed Kravitz and Glusman sharing a kiss, and another showed the couple cutting their wedding cake. The photos of the ceremony showed Glusman waiting for his girlfriend, and another showed Kravitz coming down the stairs to her boyfriend.

Of course, Kravitz Big little lies co-stars attended, and she also shared a photo of her with her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. Other celebrities who attended included Alicia Keys, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.

According to We weeklyKravitz and Glusman were legally married in a private ceremony in May. The traditional summer wedding at Lenny Kravitz's house in Paris was something they wanted to do for family and friends. Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were there to support their daughter, along with Bonet's husband, Jason Momoa, and his step-brothers Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Kravitz said Rolling Stone In November 2018, she was committed to Glusman, but also explained how she prefers to keep the details of her relationship private. She shared that Glusman "nailed,quot; the proposal, explaining that he did not have a plan drawn up in Paris. Instead, Kravitz says that Glusman proposed "at home, in sweatpants."

Ad

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman reportedly met through mutual friends while they were at a bar in 2016. The couple started dating shortly after, and then got engaged in October 2018.



Post views:

0 0