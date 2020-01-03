Zion Williamson completes the first Pelicans practice since knee surgery | NBA News

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson participated in his first full practice since knee surgery on Thursday.

The general draft number 1 team underwent surgery on the meniscus of his right knee on October 21.

"If it were for me, I would have been there two weeks ago or something like that, but it was good to go back out," Williamson told reporters after practice.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the team is still taking it easy and confirmed to reporters that Williamson will not play during a two-game trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

ESPN He informed that any possible minute restrictions will be determined by the training staff.

Williamson was named Naismith Player of the Year 2018-19 after his only season at Duke.

The 19-year-old played in four NBA preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Pelicans (11-23) have won four consecutive games and five of their last six competitions since they broke a streak of 13 consecutive losses.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.