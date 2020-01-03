YouTube star skewers Saudi Arabia. The kingdom defends itself.

"I will return," he said. "I don't know when, but soon."

Off camera, Mr. al-Masarir is nothing like the bustling character he assumes in his videos.

During an afternoon this summer, fans repeatedly arrested him and recognized him as he walked through the Harrods department store, which was full of buyers from Saudi Arabia. He graciously posed with the families who wanted photographs and nodded to the people shouting compliments.

In private environments, he is soft-spoken, reserved and cautious to the point of paranoia. That day, in a cafe, he refused to drink the coffee he had ordered, apparently worried that he had been poisoned. He walked with a bottle of pepper spray in his pocket, and when a couple of drunk men approached him, when he left a subway station, he seemed ready to use it.

"Did you see those guys?" He said, briefly nervous, as he put the bottle back in his pocket. "I didn't know what was going on."

According to his claim, Mr. al-Masarir has much to fear. It was October 31, 2018, when two Metropolitan Police officers visited his home and delivered what is known as an "Osman warning." It is a police protocol in which a person is officially informed about a threat to his life in cases where evidence for an arrest is missing.

A police spokesman said the department does not comment on Osman's warnings.

"They didn't tell me anything about the origin of the threat," al-Masarir said, while describing the panic button system they had left with him. "They just said that if I pressed the button, they would break my door, assuming I was under attack."

The warning came a few weeks after the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, that the C.I.A. He has concluded he was ordained by the crown prince.