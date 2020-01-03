Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Iran promises revenge after the United States kills the general
Iran’s chief security and intelligence commander was killed early today in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Trump, US officials said. It was the most significant use of military force by Trump to date.
The death of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, was a heavy blow to Iran and a sharp escalation in Trump's campaign against Tehran. Here are the latest updates.
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of public mourning and then retaliation. US officials were preparing for the possibility of cyber attacks and terrorism.
Go deeper: General Suleimani, who was seen as a potential leader of Iran, designed almost all major operations of the country's military and intelligence forces over the past two decades. The United States accuses him of causing the death of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq.
Directed by Bernie Sanders, the five strongest Democratic fundraisers are expected to report more than $ 115 million raised in the last three months of 2019.
The eventual candidate of the party will face President Trump, who broke his previous fundraising records by raising $ 46 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign said Thursday.
Another angle: The Times spoke with Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, after an editorial in the evangelical magazine said Trump should be removed from office. "I was surprised by the ethical naivety of the response I am receiving to the editorial," he said.
A Hollywood escape for Carlos Ghosn
Before fleeing from Japan to Lebanon this week, the former president of Nissan and Renault held preliminary talks with a film producer, describing what he saw as his unfair imprisonment and his struggle to prove his innocence.
The talks did not go very far, according to people familiar with the discussions, but Mr. Ghosn took his own plot twist this week, involving a private plane, multiple passports, rumors of shadow forces at work and people in the to deny that they knew anything. In this regard, read the latest from our correspondent in Japan.
Related: A Turkish charter company said today that their planes were used illegally in the escape of Mr. Ghosn. Japanese media also reported that the images from the surveillance camera showed Ghosn leaving his home in Tokyo on Sunday alone.
Background: Ghosn, accused in Japan of financial irregularities, was convinced that he could never have a fair trial in a country with a 99 percent conviction rate, people who know him say.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
The last one standing
In 2015, The Times began to follow six people 85 years and older, documenting their travels through a stage of life that is often invisible. Ruth Willig, above, is the only one left, with 96.
We talked with her and the families of the other elders about her emotional preparations for death. None was what nobody had expected.
"I'm ready, I am," Ruth said. “But I care about my children. They are so dedicated to me. It scares me."
This is what is happening most.
Ban on electronic cigarette flavors: In an effort to combat teenage vaping, the Trump administration said it would ban the sale of most flavored electronic cigarette cartridges. The flavors of menthol and tobacco are exempt after a lobbying impulse by the tobacco and vaporizer industries.
Australian forest fires: The weekend is expected to be one of the worst during a fire season in which at least 18 people have already died. Here are the latest updates.
Turkey's growing footprint: The Turkish Parliament approved a plan favored by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send troops to Libya, rich in oil. The movement will intensify a war of chaotic power that involves multiple powers.
Anti-Semitic Attack: Police are investigating whether the suspect in a massive stabbing at a Hanukkah celebration near New York City was also involved in a stabbing near a synagogue a month earlier, authorities said.
The privacy project: As part of its online privacy review, The Times Opinion section has published a series of pieces by novelists, poets and artists who imagine life in the era of surveillance.
Snapshot: Over, a tank destroying stills and other moons equipment in Newport, Ky., circa 1922. With the help of the Times photo archive, We visited the Prohibition again, the 13-year period in which the United States banned alcohol, which began 100 years ago this month.
Energetic discussion of the subway: New Yorkers had opinions after a tweet with a five-seat photo in an underground train asked which one was the best. (It's number 5, clearly).
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a man writes about his grandmother, who was getting married for the third time, with his former brother-in-law.
What we are reading: This essay in The New Yorker on the ups and downs of raising a young child. "I love it so much," says Emma G. Fitzsimmons, our new head of the City Hall office. “We need more writing about parenting by parents. It shouldn't look like (more) women's work. "
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Pancakes with crispy edges resembling fried foods could improve your weekend.
Watch: With the film awards season underway, our leading film critics recalled a year of nostalgia, restless gender relations and the alternative history of Quentin Tarantino.
Read: A collection of essays on the comic strip "Peanuts,quot; is among the nine books we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Ready to tear down the Christmas tree? Here is a guide to recycle it.
And now for the backstory in …
What your phone will do next
The Times has been informing about how your smartphone can cost you privacy.
More recently, our opinion desk published "One Nation, Tracked," an investigation into the location data industry that shows how companies benefit from silently collecting the precise movements of smartphone users.
But a new vulnerability is coming.
Apple includes a chip in its iPhone 11s that will allow Ultra-broadband wireless communication with other smart phones and devices. More phone manufacturers, such as Samsung, seem ready to launch their own UWB. (The chips are already in the shoulder pads of N.F.L. players to collect metrics and report computer-animated reps.)
It is a short-range technology that promises a lot of amenities: unlocking the car or the entrance door when approaching and re-blocking when leaving, increasing the speed of phone-to-phone transfers and more.
But it could also allow observers to track its location even more precisely. In stores, retailers could "see,quot; where they stopped in the aisle and deduce why they were tempted but didn't buy.
If the previous experience is a guide, the police could also use the data.
A correction: Tuesday's briefing erroneously expressed the total amount that Carlos Ghosn paid on bail. It was 1.5 billion yen, or about $ 13.8 million, not $ 9 million.
