Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Iran promises revenge after the United States kills the general

Iran’s chief security and intelligence commander was killed early today in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Trump, US officials said. It was the most significant use of military force by Trump to date.

The death of the commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, was a heavy blow to Iran and a sharp escalation in Trump's campaign against Tehran. Here are the latest updates.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of public mourning and then retaliation. US officials were preparing for the possibility of cyber attacks and terrorism.

Go deeper: General Suleimani, who was seen as a potential leader of Iran, designed almost all major operations of the country's military and intelligence forces over the past two decades. The United States accuses him of causing the death of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq.