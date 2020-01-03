Young Buck's arrest comes from the charge of abandoning children!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Young Buck was arrested and detained without bail last month, but now new details have emerged and Buck's arrest reportedly has to do with a charge of child abandonment.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Scoop: Nashville that Young Buck was arrested on December 20 in Tennessee and is awaiting his extradition to Georgia.

He was arrested for a serious crime of fugitive from a court order accusing him of abandoning children in Georgia.

