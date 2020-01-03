Young Buck's arrest comes from the charge of abandoning children!

Young Buck was arrested and detained without bail last month, but now new details have emerged and Buck's arrest reportedly has to do with a charge of child abandonment.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Scoop: Nashville that Young Buck was arrested on December 20 in Tennessee and is awaiting his extradition to Georgia.

He was arrested for a serious crime of fugitive from a court order accusing him of abandoning children in Georgia.

The rapper has had some periods in jail. In 2016 he was jailed for violating probation with respect to a restraining order and then again in 2017 after being accused of domestic assault and vandalism.

According to the news site, fans can support Buck by signing up for a Securus account and have live video visits with him or even send him messages. They can also send money to your account and can even send you images.