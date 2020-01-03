World reacts to the US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani in Iraq | USA news

%MINIFYHTML1a94237cab5b3f8968cfbe82a7b1f7439% %MINIFYHTML1a94237cab5b3f8968cfbe82a7b1f74310%

Several international leaders have called for moderation and reduction of scale after the selective assassination of Iran’s top general, ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, when Iran’s allies warned that the killing could lead to conflict.

Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), died Friday in an American airstrike before dawn at Baghdad International Airport.

Plus:

At least six others were killed, including Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Soleimani's adviser.

%MINIFYHTML1a94237cab5b3f8968cfbe82a7b1f74311% %MINIFYHTML1a94237cab5b3f8968cfbe82a7b1f74312%

High-profile murders occur amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States. After the attack, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, warned the United States of "severe reprisals."

Regional and world leaders have reacted greatly alarmed, worried that the killing of Soleimani by the United States could lead to serious escalation in the region and possibly lead to war.

Iraq

The Iraqi provisional prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, condemned the attack and called it "aggression,quot; against Iraq that "would provoke a devastating war."

"The murder of an Iraqi military commander is an aggression against Iraq as a state, government and people," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

"Carrying out physical liquidation operations against the main Iraqi figures or a sister country in the Iraqi lands is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that triggers a destructive war in Iraq, the region and the world," Abdul Mahdi said.

He added that the attack was also a "flagrant violation of the conditions authorizing the presence of US troops,quot; on Iraqi soil.

Syria

The Syrian government accused Washington of trying to fuel the conflict in the Middle East.

Syria is "certain that this cowardly American aggression … will only strengthen the determination to follow the path of the martyred leaders of the resistance," said an official with the Foreign Ministry, according to state news agency SANA.

The official described the murders as "a serious escalation of the situation,quot; in the region and accused the United States of resorting to "the methods of criminal gangs."

Russia

Moscow warned that the US assassination of Soleimani would increase tensions throughout the Middle East.

"The murder of Soleimani … was an adventurous step that will increase tensions throughout the region," RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

"Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people."

China

China requested the moderation of all parties, "especially the United States."

"We urge the relevant parties, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press conference.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had the right to defend itself by killing Soleimani.

"Just as Israel has the right to self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right," Netanyahu said in a statement issued Friday by his office.

"Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more attacks of this kind."

Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called for avenge of Soleimani's death.

"Giving the appropriate punishment to these criminal murderers … will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide," Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

"Those of us who stay by his side will follow in his footsteps and strive day and night to achieve his goals," Nasrallah said.

Hamas

Hamas, the Palestinian group that manages the besieged Gaza Strip, issued a statement saying that "Soleimani was one of the main officials of the Iranian army who had an important role in supporting the Palestinian resistance."

"We condemn these continuing American crimes sowing tensions in the region in the service of the Israeli enemy," he said.

Who was Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Revolutionary Guard of Iran?

NATO

The NATO military alliance said it is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq with an eye on the security of its training mission there.

"NATO is monitoring the situation in the region very closely. We remain in close and regular contact with US authorities," spokesman Dylan White told AFP.

"At the request of the Iraqi government, the NATO training mission in the country is helping to strengthen Iraqi forces and prevent the return of ISIS," he said.

"The safety of our personnel in Iraq is paramount. We continue to take all necessary precautions."

Germany

Foreign Minister Angela Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer urged moderation and escalation.

"We are at a dangerous point of climbing. Now it is important through prudence and moderation to contribute to the reduction of climbing," said Demmer.

Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

United Kingdom

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab urged all parties to reduce the scale.

"We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian force of Quds led by Qasem Soleimani. After his death, we urge all parties to diminish. The additional conflict is not in our interest," Raab said in a statement.

France

The priority of France is to stabilize the Middle East, the French Foreign Minister of France, Amelie de Montchalin

He told RTL radio.

"What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing," Montchalin said. "The priority is to stabilize the region."

"We have woken up in a more dangerous world," Montchalin added, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron will soon consult with "players from the region."