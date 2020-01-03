Will the Cowboys fire Jason Garrett? The training drama continues in Dallas

By Lisa Witt
Sports

What are the Cowboys doing with Jason Garrett? That is the big question in Dallas, and there seems to be no clear answer.

The Cowboys closed the year with a victory over the Redskins in their season finale, but the playoffs were lost after the Eagles defeated the Giants to capture the East NFC crown. Since the clock set zero on Sunday, it has been a matter of when, no yes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would fire Garrett.

MORE: Classification of replacement candidates if the Cowboys fire Garrett

However, as of Friday afternoon, Garrett is still officially the head coach of the team. After 10 seasons with Garrett at the helm, is Jones ready to start over? Or will he stay with Garrett despite a disappointing 8-8 campaign?

Here are the latest league reports while Garrett waits for his destiny:

News, updates on Jason Garrett's status with Cowboys

– Garrett met with Jones and his son Stephen, who is the executive vice president of Dallas, on Monday after the last regular season game of the Cowboys, but members of the media were told no official decisions it would be done that day

– After Monday's meeting, Garrett spoke with Jerry and Stephen Jones again on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. That conversation ended without any resolution too.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported Garrett was supposed to have another discussion with Jerry and Stephen Jones on Thursday before determining Garrett's future with the organization.

– The Cowboys decided that Garrett "will not be part of the organization in the future," according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

– Following the ESPN report, the Cowboys announced Friday that "there is no official news,quot; about Garrett's status. Jane Slater of the NFL Network noted that Dallas coaches and players have not yet been informed of any changes.

– Important date worth noting: Garrett's contract expires on January 14.

