Will Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone work together?

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Last time Deepika Padukone took her Instagram story and surprised everyone when he asked openly Kartik Aaryan to teach him the dance step Dheeme Dheeme for the challenge of viral dance. Last night, Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise when he placed a collage of his recoil image along with Deepika's gaze from Om Shanti Om. The message along that image said: Hai Kisi Director Mein Dum!

Well, now if it was an open challenge for filmmakers or if it was a clue for their fans, we don't know. But this surely excited us. Deepika also took her Instagram story and responded by saying, "Why are these photos?" With a gif of LOL attached. The actor did not take the time and responded instantly and said: "Kyunki tabse Qainaat iss koshish mein lagi hai,quot;

Now that is a blatant answer from the success machine. His ingenuity surely excited Internet users and their fans. Well, the jokes on social networks didn't stop there. Deepika responded in true OSO style, saying: "agar aap kisi cheez ko Sachche Dil Se chaho …"

While Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Chhapaak PromotionsKartik Aaryan is preparing for the launch of #Aajkal with Sara Ali Khan. 2020 is a great year for actors and we look forward to seeing them on the big screen.
Kartik and Deepika

