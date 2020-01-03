Will Chelsea attract Moussa Dembele from Lyon? The | Soccer news

Listen to the latest episode of the Transfer Talk podcast for an expert analysis of the entire continent during the January window







Chelsea has been linked to a move in January for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but what are the chances that the deal will exceed the line?

Sky sports news He understands that Lyon has rejected an offer of £ 34 million from Chelsea by French international Dembele, with the Ligue 1 club convinced that it will not be sold this month.

ESPNfrench soccer expert Jonathan Johnson offers the internal line on Chelsea's quest for former Celtic and Fulham striker in the latest edition of the Transfer Talk Podcast…

Moussa Dembele: The new Drogba?

"With respect to the comparison with Didier Drogba, it is obviously not as physical as Drogba was at its peak in Chelsea, but it has the potential to be a prolific scorer, not only in France but in the Premier League in the correct team with the Correct team Service.

"It could very well be compatible with someone like Tammy Abraham in a two-man attack, but it also works well when it is the focal point of the attack."

"Over time, I have no doubt that Dembele turns out to be a smart buy. He has spent time in British football, so he wouldn't need much time to adapt if he came back."

Dembele wants to move?

"Dembele would be open to the Premier League, if not now, at the end of the season."

"He, like everyone else in Lyon, will be disappointed with the way things have gone this season, particularly with the loss of Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, two of his best attacking players, for injuries that end the season,quot;.

"That has made the outlook for the rest of the campaign quite bleak, so I think Dembele would welcome a measure."

Lyon has lost Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide for injuries that ended the season in recent weeks

Can you convince Lyon to sell?

"Jean-Michel Aulas is known for being a fairly tough negotiator, he always seeks to reach the best deals for the club. With Lyon making a statement on Thursday saying that Dembele was not for sale, it doesn't look good for any club trying to reward him .

"Basically, Aulas has said that it is almost impossible for Dembele to go and if he does, it will be for such an excessively inflated price that he would give Lyon the means to recruit some players of a caliber similar to those lost in Depay, Reine- Adelaide and then Dembele.

"It is unlikely to happen this month because it would be a devastating blow to lose three important attack talents within a month to six weeks."

"Classrooms is an intelligent businessman and knows that if Dembele left now, the job of coach Rudi García would be more difficult."

Right player, bad time?

"I'm afraid that even if Dembele is the right guy for Chelsea, it's a case of the wrong timing because Lyon can't afford to let go of his attacking talent."

"Right now, Dembele is too important for Lyon to be able to negotiate his possible departure in such a crucial period and I imagine he would appreciate if Lyon cannot afford to let him go."

