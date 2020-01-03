Why Schitt & # 39; s Creek is saying goodbye

In its sixth season, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It has never been better, and it is a good thing, not great, it is ending now.

Like most comedies, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It started nice, but when it reached its third season, the spectators of the characters have come to know and love really became those iconic characters whose GIFs and quotes govern the Internet. The actors had to feel comfortable with the skins of the Rose family (and their friends), the writers had to find the voices of the characters, including the unidentifiable accent of Moira Rose. This is how television usually works, especially programs that have time to grow and develop characters and stories. That's just what Pop and CBC allow Schitt & # 39; s Creek Do, and why it's great, the show is presented on its own terms.