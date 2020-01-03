Why Schitt & # 39; s Creek is saying goodbye

In its sixth season, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It has never been better, and it is a good thing, not great, it is ending now.
Like most comedies, Schitt & # 39; s Creek It started nice, but when it reached its third season, the spectators of the characters have come to know and love really became those iconic characters whose GIFs and quotes govern the Internet. The actors had to feel comfortable with the skins of the Rose family (and their friends), the writers had to find the voices of the characters, including the unidentifiable accent of Moira Rose. This is how television usually works, especially programs that have time to grow and develop characters and stories. That's just what Pop and CBC allow Schitt & # 39; s Creek Do, and why it's great, the show is presented on its own terms.
The first four episodes of Schitt & # 39; s Creek The sixth season has an air of purpose over them. It's a mixture of how far these characters have come on their respective trips in the small town they once despised, and just knowing that our time with this group of misfits is almost over. With five seasons under their belts, Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Dan levy Y Annie Murphy They are on top of their games.
O & # 39; Hara, who was finally nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show in the fifth season, continues to offer a sensational performance like Moira Rose bigger than life. He is able to balance the scandalous personality with the sometimes heartbreaking and real humanity necessary.
The season begins with Moira in the midst of an emotional crisis, but he recovers, as he always does, and along with that rebound come some of Moira's most scandalously funny moments. Take this line that O & # 39; Hara could only deliver as this iconic character instantly: "How mercurial life is. We all imagine that the goddess Artemis took us out of the ashes and here I receive a baluster from Barnum and Bailey." Only by reading that line can you hear Moira's voice. There is no possible way that someone else on television can pronounce that dialogue and make it work. That is a testament to the wonderful performance and life that O & # 39; Hara has infused into this character.
There are many emotional rhythms in the episodes available for preview, especially as David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) prepare for your wedding. Where it shines this season (so far) is with the interactions between David and Alexis (Murphy). Of course, there are still many sarcastic moments between these two television brothers, but to see how far they have come in their emotional support from each other, the affection that (sometimes reluctantly) shows each other, is a pleasure for spectators
In March 2019, father and son co-creators and stars Eugene and Dan Levy announced that the program would end with the sixth season. The program is at the top, and it seems that the Roses will not stay longer on television or at Schitt's Creek.
"I think the public, fans of the program, have really come to trust him as a safe space in a dark moment. And the idea of overcoming that expiration date (Laughter) by the simple fact of being able to do another season: I care too much for our spectators and for our characters to risk taking them further than they need to be taken. Therefore, it was always planned that this would be the end. And I really was not interested in driving that further and potentially compromising something well, "Dan Levy told E previously! News.
It is safe to say that does not happen in the sixth season.
Schitt & # 39; s Creek the sixth season premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. on pop tv